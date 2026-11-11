NULGE Demands Federal Action on Osun Local Government Funding Crisis

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees calls for immediate fund release to Osun State councils following a warning strike by workers over withheld allocations and leadership disputes.

The Nigeria Union of Local Government Employees has issued a stern demand for the federal government to immediately release funds currently withheld from local government s in Osun State. This urgent intervention comes as the union seeks to resolve a deepening crisis that has severely impacted service delivery and employee welfare across the state's council areas. The national leadership of NULGE, led by President-General Comrade Aliyu Haruna and General Secretary Comrade Gambo Isah, stated that the continued denial of financial resources is unjustifiable and harmful to grassroots democracy.

Warning Strike Triggers National Intervention

NULGE explicitly condemned the industrial action taken by local government workers in Osun State, which occurred from Sunday, November 8, to midnight on Wednesday, November 11, 2026. The union described the circumstances surrounding this warning strike as unacceptable, noting that thousands of employees have been subjected to significant hardship and uncertainty. The leadership emphasized that workers should not bear the consequences of political disagreements, leadership controversies, or administrative failures within the state's governance structure.

Also read NLC backs striking Osun workers, demands release of withheld LG funds

Funding Crisis Undermines Financial Autonomy

The core mechanism of the dispute centers on the prolonged withholding of allocations due to local governments by the federal government. NULGE argued that the financial autonomy affirmed by the Supreme Court must translate into practical financial independence, effective service delivery, and the prompt payment of workers' salaries and entitlements. The union maintained that local government autonomy remains meaningless if councils are denied access to their financial resources, warning that such restrictions undermine their ability to discharge statutory responsibilities.

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Demands for Leadership Resolution and Worker Protection

In its official statement, the national secretariat outlined specific demands aimed at restoring stability and protecting employee rights. These include the immediate resolution of all outstanding issues regarding the release and accessibility of funds, as well as an urgent and lasting solution to the leadership crisis in accordance with constitutional and legal provisions. NULGE further demanded protection for workers against salary delays, denial of entitlements, and any form of victimisation arising from the ongoing dispute.

Call for Stakeholder Engagement and Harmony

The union urged the federal government, the Osun State Government, and other relevant stakeholders to intervene urgently and engage constructively to restore normalcy and industrial harmony. Reaffirming solidarity with the workforce, the national secretariat assured striking workers that it would not abandon its responsibility to defend their rights, welfare, and dignity. While calling for peaceful and disciplined conduct during the strike, NULGE warned that the continued withholding of funds poses a threat to the economic survival of thousands of Nigerian families.