NUJ Demands Public Apology From FCT Minister Wike Over Threatening Remarks Against Journalist

The Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ calls for a public apology from the Federal Capital Territory FCT Minister Nyesom Wike following his remarks about journalist Seun Okinbaloye of Channels Television. The NUJ condemns Wike's statement made during a media chat, which suggested he would have shot the journalist, highlighting concerns about press freedom and the safety of journalists. The union is calling on the Federal Government to take action.

The Nigeria Union of Journalists NUJ has voiced its demand for a public apology from Nyesom Wike , the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory FCT, concerning a statement made regarding Seun Okinbaloye , a journalist from Channels Television. The NUJ 's call follows Wike's remark during a media chat where he expressed displeasure with Okinbaloye's commentary on the state of Nigerian democracy, even going as far as to state, If there was any way to break the screen, I would have shot him.

The union, in a statement released on Sunday and signed by Alhassan Abdullahi, the NUJ National President, revealed that it had initially held back from a public response, anticipating that Wike would retract his statement and offer an apology. However, the absence of such actions, coupled with the nature of the comment, led the NUJ to express its deep concern and outrage, highlighting the potential implications for press freedom and the safety of journalists across the nation. The NUJ’s primary concern revolves around the potential chilling effect Wike's remarks could have on media professionals. The union believes that such a statement, particularly from a senior government official, could foster an environment of fear, discouraging investigative journalism and critical reporting. It perceives the remark as a direct attempt to intimidate and silence the press, which is seen as a cornerstone of any democratic society. The union's condemnation is rooted in its commitment to upholding press freedom and its belief that journalists should be able to perform their duties without fear of reprisal or intimidation. The statement emphasizes that such threats undermine the core principles of democracy, where freedom of expression and the ability of the press to hold power accountable are essential. The NUJ's action also underscores the importance of a free and independent press in holding public officials accountable. It underscores the responsibility of government officials to respect and protect the media, ensuring that journalists can report accurately and objectively on matters of public interest without the threat of intimidation or violence. This call for an apology and condemnation of Wike’s remark is seen as a necessary step to safeguard the media’s role and ensure the free flow of information in Nigeria.\The context surrounding Wike's statement adds another layer of complexity to the situation. While Wike's senior special assistant on public communications, Lere Olayinka, attempted to downplay the comment, alleging it was taken out of context by propagandists, the NUJ and other organizations are unconvinced. The union expressed its shock and outrage, stating that the lack of clarification or remorse implied the comment was deliberate. This interpretation of the event fuels concerns about a growing trend of officials attempting to stifle dissent and discourage critical reporting. The NUJ has called upon the Federal Government to condemn Wike’s remark and take immediate action to protect journalists and uphold media independence. This request demonstrates the union's strong belief that the safety and security of journalists are paramount and essential for the functioning of a democratic society. It also reflects the understanding that the government has a responsibility to protect those who seek to inform the public. The NUJ’s call for media organizations and civil society groups to stand in solidarity to defend press freedom is crucial for a unified front. It underlines the importance of a collective approach to address threats to media freedom and to ensure that journalists can continue to perform their duties without fear of intimidation. Such solidarity can strengthen the ability of media organizations and civil society to challenge abuses of power and defend the values of a free and open society. The implications of this situation go far beyond a single comment. It sends a dangerous message that journalists may face hostility or threats for fulfilling their professional responsibilities. The NUJ and other groups have rightly pointed out that such a situation is unacceptable in a democratic society, where freedom of the press and expression are highly regarded.\Further reinforcing its position, the NUJ has called upon media organizations and civil society groups to unite in defending press freedom, viewing it as a critical need in the current socio-political context. The union's insistence on an apology and a firm condemnation of Wike's remarks signals its intent to hold public officials accountable and to protect the ability of journalists to report freely without fear or coercion. The NUJ's stance is further reinforced by its acknowledgment of the potential chilling effect the comments could have on the Nigerian media landscape, and its understanding that it might foster an atmosphere of self-censorship and impede the flow of information. The NUJ and other groups recognize the broader implications of Wike’s statement for the practice of journalism in Nigeria, particularly its potential to erode press freedom and undermine democratic values. The NUJ's commitment to ensuring that journalists can report freely and safely, regardless of the government's perspective or policies, is reflected in this response. The NUJ has made clear that the freedom of the press and the right of journalists to work in a safe environment are essential principles in a democracy. The current situation calls for a collaborative and unified response from all stakeholders, including government, media organizations, and civil society, to reaffirm their commitment to protect press freedom. The NUJ's leadership in this situation underscores its vital role in upholding press freedom and safeguarding journalists' rights. The NUJ's steadfastness in denouncing Wike's comments and advocating for media independence demonstrates its commitment to preserving democratic principles and promoting a free and independent press in Nigeria. In essence, the NUJ's response underscores a commitment to holding government officials accountable for their actions and ensuring that the media can operate freely and without fear of intimidation





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