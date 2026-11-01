NUJ Urges Federal Government to Prosecute Perpetrators of Crimes Against Journalists

The Nigeria Union of Journalists has called on the Federal Government and security agencies to investigate and prosecute attacks, harassment and unlawful detention of journalists, warning that impunity threatens press freedom and democracy.

The Nigeria Union of Journalists has called on the Federal Government, security agencies and other relevant institutions to investigate and prosecute perpetrators of attacks, harassment and unlawful detention of journalists in the country.

NUJ Calls For Investigation Of Attacks Against Journalists

The union also urged the authorities to strengthen legal protections for media professionals and ensure that security agencies respect press freedom as a constitutional right. The NUJ made the demands in a statement issued by its National President, Alhassan Yahya, on Monday to mark the 2026 International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists.

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The International Day to End Impunity for Crimes Against Journalists is observed annually on November 2 to draw attention to attacks on media professionals and the need to ensure accountability for crimes committed against them. The union expressed concern over persistent intimidation, unlawful arrests, physical assaults, cyberbullying and other forms of violence against journalists in Nigeria and across the world.

It warned that the failure to hold perpetrators accountable created an atmosphere of fear among media professionals and undermined democratic accountability. The statement said, Journalism remains the bedrock of any thriving democracy. It holds the powerful accountable, gives voice to the marginalised, and ensures the public's fundamental right to accurate information. The union added that impunity for crimes against journalists had serious consequences for democracy and the rule of law.

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Union Warns Impunity Threatens Democracy

The statement said, The impunity that surrounds crimes committed against journalists creates a chilling effect on democratic discourse and weakens the rule of law. It warned that when perpetrators of violence against journalists faced no legal consequences, public trust in institutions was eroded, while self-censorship was encouraged. The NUJ called for thoroughly, independently, and transparently investigating all reported cases of harassment, physical attacks and unlawful detention of journalists, insisting that those responsible must be brought to justice.

It also urged the government to enforce existing laws and legal protections against arbitrary arrests, censorship and the misuse of security regulations to intimidate media workers. The statement further called on security agencies to recognise journalists as essential workers and partners in democratic governance rather than adversaries. The union urged media organisations, civil society groups and international partners to collaborate in establishing safety protocols and emergency support networks, particularly for reporters working in high-risk environments.

It also appealed to human rights organisations and members of the public to support efforts to create an environment where journalists could perform their professional duties without fear or intimidation. The NUJ said, A threat to any journalist anywhere is a threat to democratic governance everywhere. It added, No journalist should pay with their safety, freedom, or life for reporting the truth.

Press Freedom Protected Under Rule Of Law

Reaffirming its commitment to defending press freedom and protecting media workers, the union said threats against journalists undermined democratic institutions and the rule of law. The NUJ called on civil society organisations, human rights groups and citizens to support efforts to ensure that journalists could perform their duties without fear or intimidation.