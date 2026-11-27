National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu highlights social media's role in spreading false narratives and triggering violence ahead of the 2027 general polls.

National Security Adviser Nuhu Ribadu identified social media platforms as a critical security threat during a conference in Abuja on Thursday, November 27, 2026. Ribadu stated that digital networks are being actively exploited to disseminate false narratives, exaggerate minor incidents, and incite conflicts across Nigeria. His remarks were delivered at the national conference on election security for the 2027 general polls, an event organized by the Independent National Electoral Commission ( INEC). The adviser emphasized that the current digital landscape poses significant risks to national stability and electoral integrity.

Early Warning Systems Required for Electoral Safety

Ribadu argued that recent outbreaks of electoral violence in various parts of the country highlight the urgent need for early preparation and preventive measures. He pointed out that the growing influence of social media and artificial intelligence has lowered the barrier for individuals to spread misinformation capable of creating tension between different communities. According to the National Security Adviser, a single individual can trigger widespread trouble by posting content from a village setting. These lies and exaggerated narratives often serve as the spark for broader conflicts, necessitating a robust response from security agencies.

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Government Push for Social Media Regulation

Ribadu's comments coincide with intensified efforts by government officials and lawmakers to regulate social media usage in Nigeria. The National Broadcasting Commission (NBC) has formally submitted a bill to the national assembly seeking to regulate social media platforms. This legislative move aims to repeal and reenact the NBC Act, CAP L11, Laws of the Federation of Nigeria 2004. The commission argues that existing laws are insufficient to address the challenges posed by digital broadcasting and social media platforms. Regulators believe that updated legislation is essential to maintain order and protect citizens from digital threats.

NBC Director-General Labels Social Media a Monster

Balarabe Ilelah, the Director-General of the National Broadcasting Commission, described the negative impacts of social media as a monster during a meeting at the commission's headquarters. Ilelah was hosting Mohammed Idris, the minister of information and national orientation, when he discussed the proposed legislative changes. He confirmed that the bill to amend the NBC act was read for the first time on the floor of the national assembly. The proposed act seeks to accommodate the transition from analogue to digital broadcasting services and promote quality audio and video content. Ilelah noted that current laws do not capture the complexities of social media, leaving a regulatory gap that must be closed.

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Legislative Goals and Spectrum Management

The new bill introduced by the National Broadcasting Commission covers several key areas beyond social media regulation. It aims to ensure efficient management of the spectrum and establish the Nigeria Broadcast Institute. Balarabe Ilelah explained that all these elements are absent in the present act of the commission. The regulatory body has already submitted the bill to amend the act to address these modern challenges. Ilelah emphasized that without a law allowing the NBC to act on social media issues, the problems associated with the platforms will continue to affect daily life in the country.

Implications for the 2027 Electoral Cycle

The push for regulation comes as Nigeria prepares for the 2027 general polls, with INEC leading the charge for security preparedness. Ribadu stressed that early warning mechanisms must be strengthened to assess emerging threats and address potential flashpoints. The convergence of digital misinformation and electoral violence creates a complex security environment that requires immediate legislative and operational responses. Stakeholders are calling for coordinated action between security agencies and regulatory bodies to mitigate risks. The upcoming election cycle will likely be the primary test for these new regulatory frameworks and security strategies.