The NUC has issued a stern warning against the London College of Management and Leadership Education. Citizens are urged to avoid fraudulent academic titles and degree mills to prevent legal consequences in Nigeria.

The Federal Government of Nigeria, through the National Universities Commission, has issued an urgent public warning against obtaining academic degrees and titles from the London College of Management and Leadership Education. The regulator identified the United Kingdom-based institution as an unrecognised entity that is not authorised to confer valid university degrees within Nigeria. The commission highlighted that the college plans to hold a conferral ceremony at the NAF Conference Centre in Abuja on December 11, 2026. This event is scheduled to award Executive Master's Degrees, honorary doctorates, professorships, and associate professorships to participants for specified fees.

Core Mechanism of Unauthorised Degrees

The National Universities Commission stated categorically in a statement signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Rita Nkonjo, that the college lacks the legal standing to award recognised qualifications. The commission clarified that the college's registration as a private company with the UK Companies House does not grant it academic recognition or degree-awarding authority in either the United Kingdom or Nigeria. The regulator emphasized that the institution is effectively operating as a degree mill by selling academic ranks and titles rather than providing legitimate higher education. The NUC explained that these commercial transactions violate established academic standards and regulatory frameworks governing higher education institutions.

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Stakeholder Positions and Academic Standards

The commission expressed deep concern over the commercialisation of academic qualifications, noting that the college has advertised specific prices for professorships and honorary doctorates. The NUC stressed that professorship and associate professorship are academic ranks conferred by recognised universities exclusively on qualified academic staff. These ranks are not qualifications or titles that can be purchased for a fee. The regulator also clarified that honorary doctoral degrees in Nigeria may only be conferred by approved Nigerian universities that have graduated doctoral students. Such honorary awards must be granted without payment of fees and through appropriate nomination procedures, not through direct commercial purchase.

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Real-World Impact and Legal Consequences

The NUC warned that using unrecognised degrees and academic titles to seek employment, promotion, or professional recognition in Nigerian universities and the public service is strictly unacceptable. Individuals found using these fraudulent credentials may face appropriate consequences as determined by relevant regulatory bodies. The commission advised members of the public, particularly academics, public office holders, and other professionals, to disregard the awards being offered by the London College of Management and Leadership Education. The regulator strongly urged citizens against applying for, paying for, or participating in any of the college's award programmes to avoid falling victim to deception.

Use of Public Venues and Next Steps

The commission further faulted the college's proposed arrangement to present awards at the NAF Conference Centre and Suites in Abuja through an unnamed Nigerian learning partner. The NUC made it clear that the use of a reputable public facility as a venue does not constitute endorsement, accreditation, or recognition of the college or its awards. The regulator advised the public to consult its official website, www.nuc.edu.ng, for guidance on recognised universities and the conferment of honorary degrees in Nigeria. The statement concluded with a stark warning to beware of degree mills and fraudulent academic titles, advising citizens not to apply, not to pay, and not to be deceived by such schemes.