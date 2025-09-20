NUC Reaffirms Moratorium on New University Establishments, Clarifies Policy Scope

The National Universities Commission (NUC) reiterates the ongoing moratorium on new university establishments, clarifies its application to private institutions, and assures support for future applications. The Executive Secretary, Professor Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu, emphasizes the policy's purpose: to review guidelines and address 21st-century educational challenges. He addressed the Association of Brotherhood Academic Students (ABAS) regarding the proposed Triplestar University.

Professor Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu, the Executive Secretary of the National Universities Commission ( NUC ), has reaffirmed the ongoing moratorium on establishing new universities within Nigeria. This policy, initiated on February 10, 2025, serves a dual purpose: to facilitate a comprehensive review of the existing guidelines governing university establishment and to proactively address the evolving challenges that characterize the 21st-century educational environment.

This declaration was made during a meeting in his office with a delegation from the Association of Brotherhood Academic Students (ABAS). The ABAS representatives brought to the commission's attention the Brotherhood of the Cross and Star's (BCS) plans to establish Triplestar University in Cross River State. \Ribadu clarified that the moratorium specifically impacts private universities, distinct from the recently announced seven-year suspension on establishing new federal tertiary institutions. The latter, he explained, is focused on strengthening existing institutions and improving their infrastructural capabilities. In his address to the ABAS delegation, Ribadu gave assurance that once the moratorium concludes and a formal application is submitted, the NUC would expedite the registration process for Triplestar University. He also urged ABAS members, both within Nigerian universities and those studying abroad, to prioritize harmonious interactions with students from diverse backgrounds and to actively abstain from vices such as drug abuse and involvement in cult activities. Furthermore, Ribadu, also the Secretary-General of the Association of West African Universities (AWAU), emphasized the NUC’s continued commitment to open communication, consultation, and constructive dialogue on all educational matters. \Earlier in the meeting, Archbishop Emmanuel Ekuri, the leader of ABAS and Deputy Spokesman for the BCS, provided context on ABAS's role. Founded in 1971, ABAS serves as the scholarly arm of the religious organization. He indicated that the proposed Triplestar University represents a significant contribution by the BCS to the advancement of education and national development. Ekuri highlighted ABAS's desire to collaborate with the NUC in crucial areas such as policy guidance, curriculum development, identification of funding opportunities, securing necessary approvals, and achieving accreditation for the new university. This collaborative approach aims to make the Triplestar University project a reality, thereby expanding educational opportunities and contributing to the nation's intellectual growth. The NUC's stance underscores its dedication to responsible and sustainable growth within the higher education sector, ensuring quality and alignment with the evolving needs of students and the nation. The focus on both policy review and infrastructure development reflects a holistic approach to strengthening Nigeria's university system





DailyPostNGR / 🏆 11. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

National Universities Commission NUC University Moratorium Education Policy Higher Education Triplestar University ABAS

Nigeria Latest News, Nigeria Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Kogi Condemns CUSTECH Protest, Dismisses PWDs’ Marginalisation ClaimThe Kogi State Government has condemned a violent protest at the Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara.

Read more »

China advocates robust global governance, reaffirms cooperation with NigeriaChina says it is committed to building a fairer and more inclusive global governance system, reaffirming closer cooperation with Nigeria and Africa under the newly launched Global Governance Initiative, GGI.

Read more »

Nigerian man arrested in UK over ‘$235k US university wire fraud‘Nigeria's independent online newspaper

Read more »

Benue Govt begs varsity workers to end strike actionThe Benue State Government has appealed to staff of the Moses Adasu University, Makurdi, MOAUM, to end their ongoing strike action to allow for a peaceful resolution of all contending issues.

Read more »

Delta Governor Warns Against Social Media MisuseDelta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori urges caution against the misuse of social media to incite discord and spread falsehood within the state. He emphasizes the importance of unity for sustainable development, calls for ethnic harmony, and reaffirms his commitment to serving all Deltans.

Read more »

University of Ibadan Kicks Off Jaw War 2025 Focused on Food Security and NutritionThe University of Ibadan launched the 2025 edition of its Jaw War public speaking competition, themed 'Africa in the First Century and Beyond,' in partnership with the Global Alliance for Improved Nutrition (GAIN). The six-week contest will address food security and nutrition challenges, aiming to leverage student insights to influence policy and improve the food system in Nigeria, where malnutrition is a significant concern.

Read more »