The National Universities Commission issues a strict warning against the University of America, Curacao, and its affiliated Nigerian centers due to illegal operations and lack of accreditation.

The National Universities Commission has issued a stern directive prohibiting Nigerian citizens from enrolling at the University of America, Curaçao, and its affiliated centers within the country. The regulatory body explicitly classified these operations as illegal after conducting thorough investigations into their activities. This warning was formalized in a public notice released on Tuesday, authored by Rita N. Okonjo, who serves as the Director of Public Affairs for the commission.

Illegal Campus Operations Identified

The commission highlighted that the University of America has been illegally admitting students, conducting academic programs, and claiming to award degrees through unauthorized campuses in Nigeria. The notice specifically identified Cosmopolitan International Business School in Garki, Abuja, as one of the affected centers. It also listed the purported Federal Capital Territory Learning Centre located in the same city. Additionally, the University of America College of Science and Technology, commonly known as UAPOLY, situated in Ekpoma, Edo State, was singled out for similar unauthorized activities.

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Lack Of Accreditation And False Claims

Investigations revealed that the University of America lacks accreditation from any recognized agency. The commission noted that its listing in the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System does not confer authority to award recognized degrees. Claims of registrations in California and Florida were also deemed insufficient to grant operational legitimacy. Furthermore, assertions of approval from the Federal Ministry of Education, JAMB, NBTE, and the Nursing and Midwifery Council were declared invalid.

Misleading Programs And False Promises

The commission expressed deep concern over advertisements promoting degrees in Law, Nursing Science, Engineering, and Pharmaceutical Science. These promotions also included postgraduate studies such as Ph.D. degrees, alongside aerospace and rocket engineering programs. Prospective students were allegedly promised NYSC mobilization, professional recognition, and Green Cards for living and working in the United States or Europe. Such claims were labeled as misleading and deceptive to the public.

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Consequences For Students And Public Warning

Qualifications obtained from these unapproved institutions are not recognized for NYSC mobilization or professional registration with Nigerian regulatory bodies. Admission into the Nigerian Law School remains prohibited for graduates of these centers. The NUC emphasized that using reputable public institutions for ceremonies does not endorse or legitimize the university. Members of the public are advised against paying fees or participating in its academic programs under penalty of legal action.

Distinguishing Authentic Institutions

The authentic University of America, Curaçao, is located in Willemstad, the capital of Curaçao, a constituent country of the Kingdom of the Netherlands. It operates a hybrid learning model combining online distance education with on-campus sessions. This entity is distinct from the Nigerian campus identified in the warning. It is also separate from the American University of Nigeria in Yola, Adamawa State, which was founded by former Vice-President Atiku Abubakar. That legitimate institution began admitting students in 2005 and received NUC accreditation in 2008. Students are urged to consult the official NUC website for the list of approved universities before making any financial commitments.