The National Universities Commission issues a public notice banning the University of America and its Nigerian campuses, warning against illegal degree operations.

The National Universities Commission has issued a strict warning to Nigerians regarding the University of America, Curaçao, and its associated branches operating within Nigeria. The commission explicitly declared that the institution's operations are illegal and have been conducted without any form of official approval. This directive serves as a clear alert to students, parents, and guardians to cease all enrollment activities at these unaccredited centers immediately.

Illegal Operations Identified by NUC

The National Universities Commission published a public notice on Tuesday, November 17, 2026, signed by its Director of Public Affairs, Rita N. Okonjo. This document formally identifies the specific entities involved in the unauthorized academic activities. The affected centers include the Cosmopolitan International Business School located in Garki, Abuja, specifically its Federal Capital Territory Learning Centre. Additionally, the notice lists the University of America College of Science and Technology, commonly referred to as UAPOLY, situated in Ekpoma, Edo State.

Also read NUC Bans University of America Curacao Operations in Nigeria

Verification of Foreign Accreditation Status

Investigations conducted by the commission revealed that the University of America lacks accreditation from any agency recognized by the United States Department of Education or the Council for Higher Education Accreditation. The notice clarified that the institution's listing in the Integrated Postsecondary Education Data System, along with claimed registrations in California and Florida, does not grant it the authority to award recognized university degrees. These operational claims were found to be insufficient for legitimate higher education standards.

Dismissal of Nigerian Regulatory Claims

The commission further dismissed allegations that the institution had secured approval from key Nigerian regulatory bodies. Claims of endorsement by the Federal Ministry of Education, the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, the National Board for Technical Education, and the Nursing and Midwifery Council of Nigeria were declared invalid. The notice emphasized that such supposed approvals do not authorize the operation of a university or the awarding of degrees in Nigeria.

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Risky Academic Programs Promoted

Concerns were raised regarding the institution's advertisements for high-profile programs in Law, Nursing Science, Engineering, Pharmaceutical Science, Aerospace, and Rocket Engineering. The notice also highlighted the offer of postgraduate qualifications, including PhD degrees. These programs were allegedly marketed with promises of National Youth Service Corps mobilisation, professional recognition, and Green Cards for living and working in the United States or Europe, targeting prospective students with unrealistic benefits.

Consequences and Legal Warnings

The National Universities Commission warned that qualifications obtained from these unapproved institutions will not be recognized for NYSC mobilisation, professional registration, or admission into the Nigerian Law School. The use of reputable public institutions for ceremonies does not constitute an endorsement or confer legitimacy on the unapproved university. The commission urged immediate avoidance of these centers and stated that individuals and organizations involved in their operations could face regulatory and legal action.