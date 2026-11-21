The National Universities Commission has approved a provisional licence for Alolade Oyinlola University in Okuku, Osun State, founded by former Governor Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, with a five-year mentorship by Obafemi Awolowo University.

The National Universities Commission has approved the establishment and commencement of Alolade Oyinlola University in Okuku, Osun State. The approval was conveyed in a letter dated November 9, 2026, and signed by the NUC Executive Secretary, Prof. Abdullahi Yusufu Ribadu.

The letter confirmed that the Federal Executive Council had approved the issuance of a provisional licence to the university. The approval followed the institution's fulfilment of the statutory requirements for establishing a private university in Nigeria. According to the commission, the institution met the requirements stipulated under the Education (National Minimum Standards and Establishment of Institutions) Act, CAP E3. The approval authorises the university to operate provisionally after a rigorous evaluation of its readiness to meet national academic standards.

Also read Osun Police Arrest Two Suspected Cultists, Recover Weapons and Charms in Ede

Founder Prince Oyinlola Establishes New University

The university is founded by Prince Olagunsoye Oyinlola, a retired Brigadier-General and former Governor of Osun State from 2003 to 2010. The institution is named in honour of his late mother, Alolade Oyinlola, reflecting her legacy and influence in the community. Prince Oyinlola, a member of the royal family of Okuku in Odo-Otin Local Government Area, also served as Military Administrator of Lagos State from 1993 to 1996.

A core condition of the approval mandates that Alolade Oyinlola University will operate under the academic and administrative mentorship of Obafemi Awolowo University, Ile-Ife, for five years. Under this arrangement, OAU will provide guidance on the appointment of the Governing Council, recruitment of principal officers and staff, academic quality assurance, student admissions, examinations, and staff development. The mentor institution will also submit periodic reports to the NUC on the university's development and compliance with regulatory requirements.

Advertisement

The NUC approval letter also sets out a five-phase academic development plan to guide the university's growth and expansion. The first phase provides for the establishment of the Faculties of Communication and Media Studies; Humanities, Management and Social Sciences; Basic Medical and Allied Health Sciences; Natural and Applied Sciences; and Science and Computing. It also includes the Basic Sciences Unit and the General Studies and Entrepreneurship Unit.

Five Phase Academic Development Plan Outlined

The second phase will introduce the Faculty of Law and the School of Postgraduate Studies, while the third phase provides for the establishment of the Faculty of Environmental Sciences. The Faculty of Engineering and Technology is scheduled for the fourth phase. The fifth phase will focus on consolidating all faculties and advancing the university's academic development. The phased approach is intended to provide a framework for institutional growth, enabling the progressive development of academic programmes, facilities, and capacity.

Before the university can officially commence academic activities, it must complete resource verification and obtain final regulatory approval from the NUC. The introduction of additional faculties, departments, and programmes will also require prior approval from the commission. The approval provides for an initial provisional licence, with a statutory licence to be issued following a satisfactory three-year probationary period. During this period, the university's performance will be closely monitored to ensure continuous compliance with national educational standards and operational requirements.

Distinguished Academics Appointed To Planning Committee

The university's planning committee comprises distinguished academics and experienced university administrators. They include Emeritus Prof. Peter Okebukola, OFR, former NUC Executive Secretary, who serves as Chairman of the Board of Trustees. Other members include Prof. Sola Akinrinade, pioneer Vice-Chancellor of Osun State University, and Prof. Eyitope Ogunbodede, former Vice-Chancellor of Obafemi Awolowo University. Dr Suleman Ramon-Yusuf and Prof. Anthony Kola-Olusanya, former Deputy Vice-Chancellor for Academic, Research, Innovations and Partnerships at Osun State University, are also on the committee.

Advertisement

Mrs Olubukola Oyinlola-Anuwe serves as Secretary of the Board of Trustees. Congratulating the proprietor and the university on the approval, the NUC Executive Secretary expressed optimism about the institution's contribution to higher education in Nigeria. Ribadu stated that the commission looks forward to the positive impact Alolade Oyinlola University will have on the higher education landscape.

The statement read: We look forward to the contribution of Alolade Oyinlola University, Okuku, Osun State, to the delivery of quality University education in Nigeria. With this approval, Alolade Oyinlola University has taken an important step towards joining Nigeria's growing private university sector. The establishment is expected to enhance educational opportunities for students in Osun State and the broader southwestern region of Nigeria.

The commission's endorsement signals a commitment to supporting new institutions that demonstrate strong foundational planning and community backing.