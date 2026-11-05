NU Northstar Poll Shows APC Leading PDP in Kwara State 2027 Elections

New survey data reveals APC candidates hold significant leads over PDP rivals in Kwara State ahead of the 2027 general elections, with detailed breakdowns across senatorial districts.

A comprehensive new opinion poll conducted by NU Northstar Research indicates that the All Progressives Congress ( APC) holds a decisive advantage over the Peoples Democratic Party ( PDP) in the race for governorship and senatorial seats in Kwara State. The survey results, which were gathered ahead of the 2027 general elections, show clear trends favoring APC candidates across most measured metrics and geographic zones within the state.

Survey Methodology and Scope Details

The research firm executed this extensive survey by interviewing 30,000 registered voters across all 16 local government areas and 193 wards in Kwara State. The fieldwork period spanned from September 2 to October 20, 2026, providing a robust dataset on voter intentions. The findings were officially certified and signed by Ebuka Iloh, the Head of Research at NU Northstar, ensuring the data meets professional standards for political polling.

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Yakubu Danladi-Salihu Leads Governorship Race

Engr. Yakubu Danladi-Salihu, the APC governorship candidate, leads his PDP opponent Engr. Kawu Sulaiman Bolakale with 63 percent support among decided voters compared to Bolakale's 34 percent. When including undecided voters across the entire electorate, Danladi-Salihu holds 43 percent of the vote share, while Bolakale captures 24 percent. A substantial 31 percent of respondents either remained undecided or declined to disclose their preference during the interviews.

Regional Variations Across Senatorial Districts

Danladi-Salihu maintains the strongest support base in Kwara North, securing 71 percent of decided voters against Bolakale's 26 percent. In Kwara Central, the APC candidate polls at 56 percent compared to 41 percent for the PDP contender. The race appears tightest in Ilorin West, Bolakale's home base, where Danladi-Salihu leads narrowly with 51 percent to 46 percent. The survey identified 135 wards where Danladi-Salihu has a clear lead, while 58 wards are classified as too close to call.

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Senatorial Contests Favor APC Candidates

The APC also commands significant leads in the three senatorial districts. In Kwara Central, Governor AbdulRahman AbdulRazaq leads incumbent senator Saliu Mustapha by 62 percent to 33 percent among decided voters. Olalekan Adewoye holds a 60 percent to 36 percent advantage over Saheed Popoola in Kwara South. In Kwara North, Mahmud Umar Muhammad leads Kolo Baba Jiya by 65 percent to 31 percent.

Undecided Voters and Emerging Political Dynamics

Kwara South exhibits the highest proportion of undecided voters at 43 percent, a trend absent in the northern and central zones which recorded 24 and 28 percent respectively. All six local government areas with over 40 percent undecided voters are located in Kwara South. Young voters aged 18 to 29 show 37 percent indecision. Meanwhile, minor party candidates Hon. Zakari Mohammed of the African Democratic Congress (ADC) and Ridwan Apaokagi of the Social Democratic Party (SDP) polled less than two percent combined.

Voting Patterns and Future Electoral Outlook

Analysis of voting behavior shows that 64 percent of respondents plan to vote for candidates of the same political party for both governorship and senatorial positions. Only 15 percent indicated they might split their tickets, while 21 percent remain uncertain. The data collection utilized telephone interviews, street-level engagements, and online questionnaires to capture diverse voter sentiments across the state's urban and rural communities.