The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau has retrieved the Cockpit Voice Recorder and Flight Data Recorder from a private jet that landed on a road near Asaba, advancing the investigation into the incident.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau ( NSIB ) has successfully recovered and secured the Cockpit Voice Recorder (CVR) and Flight Data Recorder (FDR) from the private Bombardier Challenger CL-601 aircraft involved in the controversial roadway landing incident near Asaba, Delta State.

This recovery marks a pivotal moment in the investigation into the unusual event that occurred on June 10, 2026. The aircraft, registration N989BC, operated by VMO Aero Limited, was on a flight from Lagos when it landed on a public road close to Asaba. After the landing, the jet reportedly remained at the scene for some time before departing without obtaining the necessary regulatory clearance to return to an airport.

The NSIB activated its emergency protocols immediately after being notified of the incident and deployed an investigative "Go Team" to the location to begin a comprehensive inquiry. The retrieved flight recorders are now central to the effort to reconstruct the sequences inside the cockpit and the aircraft's operational parameters during the incident. In its official statement, the bureau emphasized that the recorders would undergo detailed analysis to establish a timeline of actions and系统 responses.

Investigators are concurrently gathering the flight's operational and maintenance records, as well as air traffic control communications. They are also coordinating with other stakeholders and regulatory bodies in line with international aviation accident investigation standards. The Director-General of the NSIB, Captain Alex Badeh Jr., highlighted the importance of the swift recovery, stating that it was critical for uncovering the facts.

He expressed relief that there were no fatalities or serious injuries and reaffirmed the bureau's dedication to improving aviation safety in Nigeria. The incident has sparked considerable discussion within the country's aviation community, especially given the unusual nature of a corporate jet landing on a roadway and later taking off without clear authorization.

The NSIB has outlined the next phases of its probe, which include a meticulous examination of the recorder data, a review of technical logs, interviews with crew and other relevant individuals, and assessment of any additional evidence. The agency has also appealed to the public for any firsthand accounts or digital material such as photographs, videos, or CCTV footage that could assist the investigation.

It reiterated that the investigation's sole purpose is to identify causes and contributing factors to formulate safety recommendations, not to assign blame or liability. The journalist credited for the original report is Akinlotan of Punch Newspapers, who has over eight years of experience covering politics, social justice, motoring, railways, and aviation, focusing on accountability and public interest stories





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