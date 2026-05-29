NSIB Launches Probe into Vessel Collision at Bonny Anchorage

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau has embarked on a comprehensive investigation into the serious marine casualty involving a container ship and an oil tanker at Bonny anchorage, focusing on evidence collection and international cooperation to determine causes and improve maritime safety.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau ( NSIB ) has initiated an investigation into the collision between the container vessel MV Maersk Valparaiso and the oil tanker MT Lady Martina that occurred at the Bonny anchorage in Rivers State on 20 May 2026.

The incident has been classified by the NSIB as a very serious marine casualty. While the Bureau has not yet disclosed specifics regarding casualties, vessel destruction, or potential oil spills, it has moved swiftly to preserve evidence and conduct preliminary investigative activities. A team was deployed to Onne and Bonny on 22 May 2026, where they boarded both vessels, collected critical evidence, and conducted detailed interviews with the Masters and key crew members.

Operational records and navigational data were also secured and documented. As part of the technical probe, the Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) and Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS) data from the MV Maersk Valparaiso have been successfully downloaded for forensic and navigational analysis.

In line with international maritime obligations under the IMO Casualty Investigation Code, the NSIB has formally notified Singapore's Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB) as a substantially interested State and is engaging with relevant local and international stakeholders. The Bureau emphasized that the investigation is being carried out with professionalism, independence, and thoroughness, aiming to determine the causal and contributory factors to enhance maritime safety.

It urged the public and stakeholders to avoid speculation while the investigation is ongoing, noting that any urgent safety concerns will prompt immediate recommendations. The final investigation report will be published upon completion in accordance with national regulations and international standards





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NSIB Vessel Collision Bonny Anchorage Maritime Investigation MV Maersk Valparaiso MT Lady Martina Rivers State IMO VDR ECDIS TSIB

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