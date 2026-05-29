NSIB Launches Investigation into Bonny Anchorage Vessel Collision

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau (NSIB) has launched a full-scale investigation into the collision involving a container vessel and an oil tanker at Bonny Anchorage, Rivers State, classifying it as a "Very Serious Marine Casualty." The Bureau activated emergency protocols, dispatched a specialized team, secured evidence, and retrieved critical data from the involved vessel's Voyage Data Recorder and Electronic Chart Display System. The investigation, conducted in line with IMO standards, has notified Singapore's Transport Safety Investigation Bureau as an interested state. NSIB emphasizes an independent and thorough probe, warns against speculation, and assures that immediate safety recommendations will be issued if needed, with the final report to be made public in compliance with national and international requirements.

The Nigerian Safety Investigation Bureau ( NSIB ) has initiated a comprehensive investigation into the collision between a container vessel and an oil tanker at Bonny Anchorage in Rivers State .

The marine incident, which took place on May 20, 2026, has been classified by the Bureau as a "Very Serious Marine Casualty.

" According to a statement released on Friday by the Director of Public Affairs and Family Assistance, Mrs. Funke Adebayo-Arowojobe, the NSIB immediately activated its marine emergency response protocols upon receiving reports of the collision. A specialized investigation team was dispatched to Onne and Bonny on May 22 to commence preliminary investigations and secure crucial evidence related to the incident. The team boarded both vessels, conducted extensive evidence-gathering procedures, and interviewed the Masters and essential crew members.

Additionally, relevant operational documents and navigational records were collected for further analysis. Investigators successfully retrieved data from the Voyage Data Recorder (VDR) and the Electronic Chart Display and Information System (ECDIS) of MV Maersk Valparaiso for detailed forensic and navigational examination. In compliance with the International Maritime Organization (IMO) Casualty Investigation Code and other international obligations, the NSIB formally notified Singapore's Transport Safety Investigation Bureau (TSIB) as a substantially interested state.

The Bureau has reassured maritime operators and the public that the investigation will be conducted independently, professionally, and thoroughly to determine both immediate and underlying causes. The probe aims to identify causal and contributory factors while strengthening maritime safety standards and preventing future occurrences. The NSIB has cautioned against premature conclusions or speculation regarding the cause, urging the public and stakeholders to refrain from speculation while investigations continue.

Should urgent safety concerns arise during the investigation, immediate safety recommendations will be issued to forestall similar incidents. The final report of the investigation will be made public upon completion, in accordance with national regulations and international maritime obligations





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NSIB Vessel Collision Bonny Anchorage Maritime Investigation IMO VDR ECDIS Oil Tanker Container Ship Rivers State Singapore TSIB Marine Casualty

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