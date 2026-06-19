NSIA Insurance and Infiniti Querencia Join Forces for World Biker's Day 2026 in Lagos

NSIA Insurance partners with lifestyle hub Infiniti Querencia to host World Biker's Day 2026 on 21 June at Circle Mall, Lekki. The event will promote rider safety, insurance education and community building among Nigeria's motorcyclists.

NSIA Insurance Limited has partnered with Infiniti Querencia , the organizer of World Biker's Day 2026 , to deliver a nationwide celebration of motorcycling culture on Sunday, 21 June 2026.

The event will take place at Circle Mall in the Jakande district of Lekki, Lagos, and is expected to draw riders, club members, and enthusiasts from across Nigeria. As the official sponsor, NSIA will use the occasion to highlight the importance of rider safety, offering on‑site education about protective gear, responsible riding habits, and insurance products that safeguard riders, their motorcycles and their livelihoods.

The partnership underscores a shared vision: NSIA's commitment to protection and Infiniti Querencia's broader mission of learning, connection, and transformation. Infiniti Querencia describes itself as an educational lounge that goes beyond the mechanics of riding to nurture personal growth, community responsibility and creative expression. It aims to turn each gathering into a lesson, each passion into a pathway for development, and each interaction into a chance to build a more compassionate society.

By joining forces, the two organisations plan to showcase how the biking community can be a force for positive social impact while reinforcing the message that safety and preparedness are essential components of every journey on two wheels. World Biker's Day 2026 will feature live demonstrations, safety workshops, insurance consultations, and networking opportunities for clubs and individual riders.

Participants will have the chance to test new safety equipment, learn about the range of general insurance solutions NSIA provides for both personal and commercial clients, and engage with Infiniti Querencia's educational programmes that blend recreation with advocacy. The event also serves as a platform for the broader African motorcycling movement, with organizers promising a larger scale than previous editions and ambitions to expand the celebration to additional countries in the future.

NSIA Insurance Limited, a leading non‑life insurer headquartered in Lagos and operating across 11 Nigerian states, is part of the pan‑African NSIA Participations group, which has a presence in twelve countries across the continent. Infiniti Querencia, founded in Lagos, positions itself as a lifestyle and educational hub that cultivates community ties, promotes responsible living, and encourages riders to pursue adventure while upholding values of safety, inclusivity and unity.

Together, they hope that World Biker's Day will not only celebrate the thrill of riding but also embed a culture of risk awareness and collective responsibility among Nigeria's growing motorcycling population





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