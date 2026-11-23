The Nigerian Society of Engineers partners with the government to develop local drones and surveillance tech, aiming to boost national security and electoral integrity through indigenous innovation.

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE) is actively collaborating with the Federal Government and national security agencies to engineer indigenous technological solutions for persistent insecurity and to reinforce the integrity of the country's electoral processes. NSE President Ali Alimasuya Rabiu confirmed this strategic partnership in Abuja, highlighting the immense technical capacity of Nigerian engineers to design and manufacture critical security infrastructure.

Indigenous Surveillance and Drone Capabilities

Rabiu disclosed these developments ahead of the society's 2026 International Engineering Conference and Annual General Meeting, which is scheduled to take place in Maiduguri, Borno State, from November 30 to December 4. He asserted that the engineering profession is fully prepared to deploy its specialized expertise, innovative capabilities, and institutional resources to directly address the multifaceted security challenges facing the nation.

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The society has already initiated high-level discussions with security agencies, including top security leadership, to determine how engineers and indigenous technology companies can enhance operational effectiveness. Rabiu noted that some Nigerian engineers are currently designing and manufacturing drones specifically for surveillance operations in regions heavily affected by insecurity, demonstrating immediate local capacity.

Reducing Reliance on Foreign Technology

During these strategic engagements, the NSE identified several indigenous engineering companies for presentation to security agencies. These local firms are being proposed for possible engagement in developing locally manufactured alternatives to imported security equipment, aiming to reduce the country's dependence on foreign technologies. Rabiu explained that discussions with security chiefs have highlighted concerns over continued reliance on external tech to resolve Nigeria's security dilemmas.

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Some security agencies have directly challenged local engineers to develop home-grown alternatives, a challenge the NSE president accepted with confidence. He maintained that while Nigerian engineers possess the requisite capacity to meet national technological needs, they require adequate institutional support and operational opportunities to demonstrate their full capabilities to the public and government.

Electoral Integrity and BVAS Success

On the subject of electoral technology, Rabiu cited the introduction of the Bimodal Voter Accreditation System (BVAS) as a prime example of how engineering innovation can strengthen electoral transparency and credibility. He emphasized that Nigerian engineers developed this critical technology, arguing that local expertise has made significant contributions to improving the reliability of Nigeria's electoral process.

This success story underscores the broader potential for Nigerian engineers to develop comprehensive solutions to national challenges. Rabiu stated that the experience of deploying technology to strengthen electoral integrity proves that local engineering expertise can effectively tackle complex systemic issues beyond just technical manufacturing.

Conference Theme and Economic Impact

The decision to choose security as the central theme for this year's conference, titled "Engineering Innovation for Enhanced Security and Sustainable National Enterprise," reflects the profound impact of insecurity on communities, infrastructure, investment, and broader economic activities. Rabiu noted that persistent insecurity has severely disrupted agriculture, discouraged investment, and threatened livelihoods across the nation.

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Furthermore, critical infrastructure, including oil and gas installations, telecommunications facilities, schools, bridges, and hospitals, has been exposed to vandalism and destruction due to these security failures. Rabiu argued that the consequences of insecurity extend far beyond the immediate loss of lives and property, as they weaken productive capacity and undermine public confidence in national institutions.

The additional pressure placed on the country's economic and institutional structures by these security failures necessitates urgent intervention. Rabiu said that targeted engineering interventions could significantly strengthen surveillance, intelligence gathering, emergency response, infrastructure protection, and the overall management of national resources.

Future Mentorship and Professional Development

Looking ahead, Rabiu emphasized the critical importance of developing young engineers through structured mentorship, professional training, and knowledge-sharing programs. He noted that the future competitiveness of the engineering profession depends heavily on building the technical and leadership capacity of younger members to ensure sustained innovation.

By focusing on these developmental initiatives alongside direct technological deployment, the NSE aims to create a robust ecosystem that supports both national security and economic resilience. The upcoming conference in Maiduguri will serve as a key platform for discussing these strategies and fostering the collaborations necessary to implement them effectively across the country.