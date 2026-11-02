NSCDC Oyo resolves 397 farmer-herder disputes, plans six new Agro Rangers bases

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps Oyo State Command resolved 397 farmland destruction and cattle poisoning cases between January and October 2026 and plans six additional Agro Rangers bases.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Oyo State Command, through its Agro Rangers Unit, has resolved 397 cases involving malicious destruction of farmlands and cattle poisoning between January and October 2026.

The Command also unveiled plans to establish six additional operational bases for the Agro Rangers Squad across the state, complementing the existing six locations. The State Commandant, Augustine Padonu, made the disclosures on Monday while highlighting the Agro Rangers Unit operational achievements during the ten months under review. The Command Public Relations Officer, Samuel Opebiyi, issued a statement detailing the operational statistics.

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Agro Rangers Resolve Hundreds Of Cases

According to the statistics, the unit handled and resolved 397 cases, comprising 386 cases of malicious damage to farmlands and 11 cases of cattle poisoning. A monthly breakdown showed January recorded 64 cases, February 53, March 45, April 31, May 17, June 26, July 32, August 32, September 50 and October 47.

Padonu said the interventions underscore the strategic importance of the Agro Rangers Unit in addressing farmer-herder conflicts, preventing the escalation of agricultural disputes and creating an enabling environment for sustainable food production and security in Oyo State. The Agro Rangers Squad maintains operational presence in six strategic locations across the state: Oriire, Ogbomoso, Iseyin, Lanlate, Igboora and Oyo. These bases strengthen security coverage and facilitate prompt responses to agricultural and livestock-related disputes in their respective areas of responsibility.

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Six Additional Bases Planned For Squad

Speaking on the expansion plans, Padonu said the effort further demonstrates his commitment to strengthening agricultural security in the state. He said the proposed expansion aims to extend the Corps operational reach to more farming communities, improve response time to distress calls, strengthen surveillance and patrol activities, and ensure farmers, herders and other agricultural value chain stakeholders have improved access to security interventions.

Beyond dispute resolution, the unit has sustained regular mediation, sensitisation and enlightenment programmes involving farmers, herders, agricultural merchants and transporters. These engagements aim to promote mutual understanding, peaceful coexistence and respect for one another economic activities. The unit has also maintained regular patrols across its operational locations to forestall security threats, protect lives and property, and prevent criminal activities capable of undermining agricultural productivity.

Stakeholders Urged To Embrace Dialogue

Additionally, it has strengthened collaboration with other security agencies to promote peace across the state. Padonu commended the personnel of the Agro Rangers Unit for their dedication, professionalism and commitment to duty, noting that peaceful coexistence between farmers and herders remains essential to food security, economic stability and sustainable development. He emphasised that NSCDC Oyo State Command would continue to strengthen its agricultural security architecture through proactive intelligence gathering, effective conflict mediation, strategic patrols, community engagement and inter-agency collaboration.

The Commandant further called on farmers, herders, community leaders and other stakeholders in the agricultural value chain to embrace dialogue, respect lawful boundaries, avoid acts that could provoke conflict, and promptly report suspicious activities to the nearest NSCDC formation. He reassured residents of the Command unwavering commitment to protecting agricultural investments, securing rural communities and supporting government efforts to achieve food security in Oyo State.