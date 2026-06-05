NSCDC Rescues 24 Victims from Illegal Detention Camp in Badagry, Arrests Four Foreign Nationals

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps uncovered an illegal detention camp in Badagry, Lagos, rescuing 24 victims including a toddler, and arrested four suspected members of a cross-border criminal syndicate from Togo, Benin Republic, and Ghana.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has uncovered an illegal detention camp in the Badagry area of Lagos State and rescued 24 victims, including a toddler.

Four suspected members of a cross-border criminal syndicate, said to be nationals of Togo, Benin Republic and Ghana, were arrested during an operation carried out by operatives of the Lagos State Command of the NSCDC in Itoga, Badagry. The Lagos State Commandant, Adedotun Keshinro, disclosed this in a statement issued on Friday by the command's spokesperson, Oluwaseun Abolurin.

Keshinro attributed the success of the operation to intelligence gathering and community engagement, noting that the raid followed credible information on activities at suspected criminal hideouts in the area. According to Keshinro, operatives acting on credible and actionable intelligence arrested the kingpin and three other suspected illegal foreign nationals linked to missing persons found at various black spots and hideouts in Itoga, Badagry.

The operation also led to the rescue of 24 victims comprising 18 males and six females, including a toddler. The victims are nationals of Togo, Benin Republic and Nigeria and are believed to have been lured into the camp through inducements and other deceptive means. Preliminary investigations showed that some of the victims had been missing for extended periods before they were rescued.

Some had been declared missing by their families for periods ranging from three months to three years without any knowledge of their whereabouts. The commandant alleged that the suspects operated an elaborate scheme aimed at extorting money from victims' relatives. The suspects forcefully compelled some of the victims to fabricate stories during telephone conversations with their families, claiming they had been kidnapped, abducted or involved in accidents in a bid to obtain illicit money and ransoms from unsuspecting relatives.

The perpetrators also compelled some of the victims to engage in fraudulent activities, trade in hard drugs and lure other unsuspecting persons into the camp. Efforts by some families to locate their missing relatives had proved unsuccessful until intelligence obtained from local sources led operatives to the hideout. Keshinro appealed to members of the public searching for missing relatives to come forward and assist in identifying the rescued victims.

He called on members of the public to come forward and identify any of the victims who may be among relatives they have been searching for. Upon the conclusion of investigations, the suspects will be charged before a court of competent jurisdiction to serve as a deterrent to other criminal elements. Recall that in April, the same Lagos NSCDC command busted a baby factory in Okuju, Ilado, Badagry area of Lagos State.

During that operation, operatives rescued 18 pregnant women and 10 children and arrested the operators of the facility, Joy Okeke and Raphael Agwu. The NSCDC continues to work with community members to combat criminal activities in Lagos State, particularly in border areas prone to cross-border crime. The command reiterated its commitment to protecting citizens and ensuring that perpetrators of such heinous acts face the full weight of the law





MobilePunch / 🏆 8. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

NSCDC Illegal Detention Camp Badagry Victims Rescue Cross-Border Crime

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Military Rescues Kidnapped Victims in Borno State OperationTroops of Operation HADIN KAI rescued a mother and child kidnapped by Boko Haram/ISWAP in Ngoshe, arrested a deserter soldier and multiple terrorists, as hostilities continue in Nigeria's Northeast.

Read more »

Lagos 2027: Meet Badagry-born politician who may emerge as Hamzat’s running mateThe Nation Newspaper Lagos 2027: Meet Badagry-born politician who may emerge as Hamzat’s running mate

Read more »

Bandits abduct Kwara couple, Army rescues Kogi victimsSuspected bandits abduct a couple in Kwara, while the Nigerian Army successfully rescues victims in Kogi. Stay informed on ongoing security operations.

Read more »

NSCDC busts illegal detention camp in Lagos, rescues 24, arrests fourThe NSCDC Lagos Command has busted an illegal detention camp in Badagry, rescuing 24 victims and arresting four suspects involved in cross-border crime.

Read more »