The NSCDC has officially received a state-of-the-art Digital Learning and Innovation Centre from IHS Nigeria, aiming to enhance digital training and security capabilities for officers.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps ( NSCDC) has advanced its operational capabilities through the formal handover of a new Digital Learning and Innovation Centre. This strategic infrastructure initiative was constructed and fully equipped by IHS Nigeria to support the Corps' modernization goals.

Professor Ahmed Abubakar Audi, the Commandant-General of the NSCDC, designated the facility as a legacy project intended to transform professional training, digital examinations, and innovation within the organization. The handover marks a significant milestone in the Corps' history, addressing the urgent need for technological advancement in a security environment increasingly driven by digital tools.

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Core Details of the Digital Facility

The newly commissioned centre provides a comprehensive platform for equipping NSCDC officers with the knowledge and skills necessary to navigate a technology-driven security landscape. It is designed to support computer-based examinations, professional workshops, conferences, and various capacity-building programs that are essential for institutional development.

According to Commandant-General Audi, the facility will create an enabling environment for the Corps to embrace emerging technologies. This includes advanced training in artificial intelligence, machine learning, and other digital platforms. The centre aims to serve as a hub for continuous learning and operational excellence.

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Stakeholder Positions and Strategic Origins

The initiative originated from a strategic visit by NSCDC leadership to the IHS Nigeria facility in Lagos. During this visit, the Corps leadership presented its infrastructure and capacity-building needs, specifically highlighting the critical requirement for digital technology enhancements.

IHS Nigeria responded to this appeal with immediate attention and approval, establishing a partnership to realize the vision. Dapo Otunla, the Chief Corporate Services Officer of IHS Nigeria, stated that the facility represents the company's commitment to supporting institutions that play critical roles in national development and public safety.

Impact on Critical National Infrastructure

This project carries strategic importance given the NSCDC's responsibility to protect critical national assets and infrastructure. The Corps safeguards telecommunications facilities and other infrastructure that underpin economic activities and national development in Nigeria.

Commandant-General Audi emphasized that telecommunications infrastructure has become indispensable to the growth of modern economies. Consequently, the NSCDC must continually improve its capacity to protect such facilities against vandalism, sabotage, and other threats through enhanced digital skills.

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Future Steps and Institutional Legacy

The Commandant-General clarified that the recent handover ceremony was not the official commissioning of the centre. The NSCDC plans to invite the Ministers of Interior and Communications, alongside the Executive Vice Chairman of the National Information Technology Development Agency, for the formal commissioning.

Audi expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for supporting the initiative and granting further assistance for additional infrastructure. He reaffirmed the Corps' commitment to sustaining its relationship with IHS Nigeria at strategic, corporate, and interpersonal levels to ensure ongoing institutional growth.