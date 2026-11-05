NSCDC Kano Arrests Transformer Vandal Abubakar Abdullahi in Tofa LGA

The NSCDC Kano State Command has arrested Abubakar Abdullahi for transformer vandalism in Tofa Local Government Area, recovering stolen components worth N2m.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Kano State has successfully apprehended a suspect involved in the theft of electrical infrastructure in Tofa Local Government Area. The individual, identified as Abubakar Abdullahi, was detained by operatives during a routine security operation in the Janguza community.

Arrest Details and Recovery

Abubakar Abdullahi, a thirty-year-old man from Malumfashi Local Government Area of Katsina State, was taken into custody at a security checkpoint situated along Gwarzo Road. Public Relations Officer SC Ibrahim Abdullahi confirmed the arrest in a statement released on Thursday by the NSCDC Kano State Command. The suspect was intercepted at approximately 0330hrs while attempting to conceal stolen assets to evade law enforcement detection.

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Stolen Assets and Valuation

During the search, operatives recovered significant electrical materials from the suspect, including 16 metres of 300mm² armoured cable and six additional pieces of 300mm² cable. The seizure also included a pair of pliers, one screwdriver, and one knife used in the illegal operation. Authorities estimate the total value of the vandalised transformer components and twenty-five litres of transformer oil to be approximately N2m.

Confession and Custody Status

According to the NSCDC statement, Abubakar Abdullahi has reportedly confessed to committing the offence of vandalising public property. The suspect remains in the custody of the Corps pending further investigation. Legal proceedings for prosecution are scheduled to follow in accordance with existing laws governing the protection of public utilities and infrastructure.

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Official Warning and Public Appeal

Commandant Mohammed Hassan Agalama reiterated the Corps' unwavering commitment to protecting critical national assets against economic sabotage and vandalism. He issued a stern warning to individuals involved in the destruction of public infrastructure to immediately desist from such criminal activities. The Commandant emphasized the importance of safeguarding essential services for the benefit of the general public.

Call for Community Vigilance

Commandant Agalama called on members of the public to continue providing credible and timely information to security agencies. Enhancing community cooperation is seen as vital to the protection of public utilities and essential services across the region. This material, and other digital content on this website, may not be reproduced, published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed in whole or in part without prior express written permission from PUNCH.