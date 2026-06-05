NSCDC Foils Kidnap, Cattle Rustling in Kano

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Kano State Command have foiled an attempted kidnap and cattle rustling incident at Bakin Komau, Dangora area in Kiru Local Government Area of Kano State.

Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Kano State Command have foiled an attempted kidnap and cattle rustling incident at Bakin Komau, Dangora area in Kiru Local Government Area of Kano State .

The Command's Public Relations Officer, SC Ibrahim Abdullahi, confirmed the incident in a statement on Friday. Operatives of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence, Kano State Command, have successfully foiled an attempted kidnap and cattle rustling incident at Bakin Komau, Dangora area of Kiru Local Government Area of Kano State, according to the statement. The incident occurred on Thursday when armed assailants attacked a shepherd, inflicted serious injuries on him, and abducted his two children while attempting to rustle livestock.

Upon receiving a distress report, NSCDC personnel stationed around the nearby Dansoshiya Forest swiftly mobilized to the scene and engaged the criminals in a gun duel. Overwhelmed by the superior response of the NSCDC operatives, the suspects abandoned the kidnapped children and fled into the forest with injuries, thereby thwarting the criminal mission.

The two rescued persons, Abubakar Saleh, 36 and Muhammad Inuwa Dille, 30, have since been reunited with their family, while the injured shepherd, 70-year-old Alhaji Saleh, had received immediate medical assistance. The NSCDC personnel were deployed in the area to provide security coverage for the ongoing dam construction project and to safeguard grazing reserves and farming communities against criminal activities.

The Kano State Command of the NSCDC under the leadership of Commandant Mohammed Hassan Agalama, reassures residents of its unwavering commitment to the protection of lives, property, and critical national assets. The command however urged members of the public to continue providing credible information to security agencies to enhance prompt response to security threats





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NSCDC Kidnap Cattle Rustling Kano State Security

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