NSCDC FCT Command Reiterates Commitment to Curbing Arms Proliferation

Dr Olusola Odumosu outlines the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps strategy to tackle illegal small arms, emphasizing border security and professional firearms handling.

The FCT Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has reaffirmed its dedication to suppressing the widespread distribution of small arms and light weapons within the Federal Capital Territory and beyond. This strategic commitment was formally announced by the FCT Commandant, Dr Olusola Odumosu, during a high-level sensitisation visit from zonal leadership on Friday. The assurance underscores the corps' resolve to maintain strict accountability and discipline among its personnel regarding the custody and usage of firearms.

Core Strategy for Arms Control

Dr Olusola Odumosu provided a direct explanation of the mechanisms driving the current security challenges, explicitly identifying porous national borders as the primary catalyst for the illegal circulation of firearms across Nigeria. He emphasized that the proliferation of these weapons directly fuels a spectrum of criminal activities, including vandalism, banditry, kidnapping, and armed robbery. To counter this threat, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has committed to enhancing intelligence gathering and fostering deep synergy with sister security agencies.

Also read Tolu Oguntimehin Elected SWAN FCT Chairman on Platform of N200m Welfare Fund

Stakeholder Views on Border Security

During the engagement, Abdul Adamu Enenche, the zonal director for the North Central region of the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons, outlined the broader systemic challenges contributing to illicit arms distribution. He identified multiple channels through which illegal weapons enter circulation, including porous borders, international maritime routes, illegal jetties, and local arms manufacturing hubs. Enenche's presence in Abuja was part of a routine sensitisation tour designed to promote awareness and strengthen control efforts among security agencies and other arms-bearing institutions.

Impact on National Security and Safety

The implications of unchecked arms proliferation extend far beyond isolated criminal incidents, posing a severe threat to national security, public safety, and socio-economic development. Dr Olusola Odumosu warned that non-state actors possessing illegal firearms represent a critical vulnerability that requires immediate and decisive action. The FCT Command has pledged to sustain rigorous training and retraining programs for its personnel, focusing on professional arms handling, human rights compliance, and operational best practices aligned with the vision of Commandant-General, Prof. Ahmed Abubakar Audi.

Advertisement

Collaboration and Future Security Actions

Abdul Adamu Enenche stressed the necessity of closer collaboration between the National Centre for the Control of Small Arms and Light Weapons and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps. The centre seeks to ensure that all weapons recovered from unauthorized persons are transferred to the centre for proper custody following preliminary investigations. This partnership aims to create a more robust framework for monitoring border communities and taking decisive action against illegal arms manufacturers and cross-border trafficking networks.

Professional Standards and Accountability

Dr Olusola Odumosu assured the public that the FCT Command maintains stringent standards in firearms management, treating any breach of weapons-handling procedures with the utmost severity. He highlighted that accidental discharges are not tolerated, noting that officers undergo thorough vetting to ensure they handle arms with professionalism and accountability. Abdul Adamu Enenche commended Dr Olusola Odumosu for his unwavering commitment to protecting lives and property, acknowledging his significant contributions to maintaining security within the Federal Capital Territory.