NSCDC Deploys 10,000 Personnel for Ekiti Governorship Election

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has deployed 10,000 personnel across Ekiti State to provide security during the forthcoming governorship election.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has deployed 10,000 personnel across Ekiti State to provide security during the forthcoming governorship election. The Corps said the deployment was in line with its statutory responsibility to ensure a peaceful, credible and violence-free electoral process.

According to a statement on Wednesday signed by the National Public Relations Officer of the NSCDC, Assistant Commandant of Corps Babawale Afolabi, the personnel were drawn from several state commands, including Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Lagos, Kwara, Edo, Ogun and Kogi, as well as operational reinforcements from Zones 11 and 6. The statement partly read, As part of its statutory mandate to ensure a peaceful, credible, and violence-free atmosphere during the upcoming Ekiti State Governorship Election, the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps has ordered the massive deployment of 10,000 officers and men across the state.

To guarantee total security coverage, personnel have been drawn from various state commands, including Ondo, Osun, Oyo, Lagos, Kwara, Edo, Ogun, and Kogi, alongside specialized operational reinforcements from Zone 11 and Zone 6. He added that the Commandant General of the Corps had directed the immediate deployment of elite tactical units to address any potential security threats before, during and after the election.

The units include the Commandant General's Special Intelligence Squad, Special Weapons and Tactics unit, Specialized Female Squad, Mining Marshals, Special Force and Crack Squad, and the K9 Unit. The Commandant General of the NSCDC has also directed the immediate deployment of the Corps' elite tactical units to neutralize any potential security threats.

These highly trained squads include: The CG's Special Intelligence Squad, the Special Weapons and Tactics unit, the Specialized Female Squad, the Mining Marshals, the Special Force and Crack Squad, and the K9 Unit (highly trained specialized dogs for detection and crowd control), he said. To coordinate the operation, he said the Commandant General appointed the Deputy Commandant General in charge of Operations, Ayuba Phillips, to represent him and lead the election security exercise in the state.

Afolabi noted that the Commandant General said the Corps was fully prepared to protect the electoral process and maintain law and order. Our mission in Ekiti State is definitive: to protect the integrity of the democratic process and guarantee the safety of every voter, election official, and citizen. We will tolerate no form of electoral violence, thuggery, or disruption. Our specialized squads and tactical forces are fully briefed and strategically positioned to maintain absolute law and order, he said.

He said the NSCDC was working in collaboration with other security agencies to ensure comprehensive security coverage throughout the election period. Afolabi added that all deployed personnel had been directed to maintain professionalism, neutrality and civility while carrying out their duties in accordance with the Electoral Act. He also urged residents of Ekiti State to participate peacefully in the election and report any suspicious activities to security personnel





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