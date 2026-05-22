NSCDC Commandant Arrested Over Failure to Appear in Assault Case

The NSCDC commandant, Abbas Mohammed, has been ordered to be arrested and produced before the court on June 10, 2026, over his failure to appear in an ongoing assault case involving two NSCDC officers.

A magistrate court in Ilorin, Kwara State , has ordered the arrest of the state commandant of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Abbas Mohammed , over his failure to appear before the court in an ongoing assault case involving two NSCDC officers.

The presiding judge, Chief Magistrate Adebayo Dupe, directed the Kwara State Commissioner of Police, Adekimi Ojo, to arrest the NSCDC commandant and produce him before the court on the next adjourned date. The order followed an application filed by counsel to Barrister Aladodo Abdullateef Nurudeen, who allegedly suffered assault at the hands of two NSCDC officers, Ajayi Williams Gbolahan and Busari Babatunde. Counsel for the complainant, Prof. D.A.

Ariyo-Osu, told the court that the NSCDC commandant had failed to comply with earlier orders directing him to produce the defendants and personally appear before the court. Ariyo-Osu argued that the commandant's actions are contemptuous and disrespectful, having ignored both the order to produce the defendants and the order directing him to appear before this honourable court.

He urged the court to issue a warrant for the arrest of the NSCDC boss for allegedly disregarding the lawful directives of the court. Responding, counsel for the NSCDC officers, A. Imam, informed the court that the command had petitioned the office of the Kwara State Chief Judge for a reassignment of the matter. Imam said the request for reassignment was based on what he described as a loss of confidence in the court handling the case.

He said the command had lost confidence in the court. In a brief ruling, Chief Magistrate Dupe ordered the Commissioner of Police in Kwara State to arrest and produce the NSCDC commandant before the court on June 10, 2026. The case stemmed from a direct criminal complaint earlier instituted by the Nigerian Bar Association, Ilorin Branch, against the two NSCDC officers over the alleged assault of Barrister Aladodo Nurudeen at the NSCDC office in Ilorin.

According to the complaint, the incident occurred on April 10, 2026, when the lawyer reportedly visited the NSCDC office in his professional capacity to attend to a client. The complaint read that while standing under a tree near his vehicle, the defendants, officers of the NSCDC, confronted and physically assaulted him despite his identification as a legal practitioner. The defendants, along with other officers, dragged the lawyer into a room where he was further brutalised and seriously assaulted.

The NBA described the alleged assault as unprovoked and a blatant abuse of power, adding that the lawyer sustained injuries and humiliation as a result of the incident. The association also alleged that the state NSCDC commandant was present during the incident but failed to intervene. The defendants' actions amount to assault, causing hurt, criminal intimidation, insult and annoyance contrary to Sections 265, 246 and 396 of the Penal Code Law.

At the previous hearing, counsel to the prosecution, Prof. Ariyo-Osu, represented by Barrister J.S. Muhammed, informed the court that the NSCDC commandant had allegedly failed to obey an earlier order directing him to produce the accused officers. The prosecution subsequently applied for a warrant of arrest against the officers and also sought a summons compelling the NSCDC commandant to appear before the court. Counsel for the NSCDC, M.M.

Kolo, had apologised for the absence of the commandant, explaining that the first defendant, Ajayi Williams Gbolahan, allegedly absconded after disciplinary proceedings were initiated against him by the corps. The first defendant absconded after disciplinary proceedings were initiated against him by the corps, while the second defendant could not be officially identified





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NSCDC Abbas Mohammed Assault Case Kwara State Nigeria Security And Civil Defence Corps

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