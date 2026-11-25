The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps in Anambra State has arrested three suspects for vandalizing a billboard in Awka, recovering tools and a truck.

The Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, Anambra State Command, has arrested three suspects for the vandalism of a billboard and other government symbols at Regina Junction in Awka. The individuals were apprehended on Monday at about 08:50 hours during a routine surveillance operation targeting critical national assets.

Arrest Details and Suspects Identity

Law enforcement operatives identified the arrested individuals as Lateef Babalola, Mohammed Alhassan, and Richard Peter, all males. The arrests occurred while the suspects were allegedly engaged in the act of vandalizing the billboard adjacent to Tracas Company in Awka South Local Government Area. According to a press statement issued on Wednesday, the suspects were caught red-handed by command operatives who were monitoring the area.

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Criminal Syndicate and Recovery Items

Preliminary investigations indicate that the trio was engaged by an individual to dismantle the billboard, suggesting a organized criminal effort. Authorities suspect the suspects may be part of a larger syndicate involved in the theft, destruction, and sale of vandalized public infrastructure. Items recovered from their possession include one big generator set, one welding machine, a hand-held filling machine, and one truck bearing the Registration Number Bauchi KTG 02 XA.

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Official Stance on Public Property Crime

CSC Edwin Okadigbo, Head of Media and Tactical Operations at the NSCDC Anambra Command, described the act as a crime and a direct attack on public property and constituted authority. He emphasized that the vandalism also threatened the relative peace currently being enjoyed in Anambra State. The command views such actions as serious offenses that undermine civic order and national development efforts.

Future Legal Proceedings and Public Appeal

The suspects are currently in the custody of the Command for discreet investigation before being charged to court if found culpable. State Commandant Olatunde Maku reiterated the command's commitment to protecting critical national assets and warned vandals to desist from such acts. He urged the public to preserve infrastructure and provide credible information to aid law enforcement operations in the future.