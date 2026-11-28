The National Sports Commission launches a nationwide infrastructure plan featuring Mudashiru Lawal Stadium rehabilitation and Moshood Abiola National Stadium upgrades to boost Nigerian sports competitiveness and economic growth.

The National Sports Commission has launched a comprehensive infrastructure development strategy aimed at transforming Nigeria's sporting landscape through major facility renovations and new construction projects across the nation.

Director-General Bukola Olopade announced the initiative to address longstanding deficits in athletic infrastructure that have previously constrained athlete development and hindered the country's ability to compete globally.

Also read Jibril seeks NSC support for junior handball team

Moshood Abiola Stadium Redevelopment Details

The Federal Government has approved a complete overhaul of the Moshood Abiola National Stadium in Abuja to install internationally compliant floodlighting, Video Assistant Referee technology, and electronic advertising boards.

This extensive renovation includes upgrading the main pitch and tartan tracks while enhancing dressing rooms, media centers, VIP seating, and security facilities to meet modern hosting standards.

Additionally, the project features a protective pitch cover and corporate suites, ensuring the venue can host commercial events like concerts without damaging the playing surface.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Further approvals include a High Performance Centre for elite athlete preparation and the conversion of the existing 200-bed hostel into a modern hotel to support sports tourism.

Regional Stadium Rehabilitation Projects

Specific investments target regional facilities with the rehabilitation of the historic Mudashiru Lawal Stadium in Abeokuta estimated at ₦2.5 billion to install new tartan tracks.

In Enugu State, the Commission supports an Olympic-size swimming pool construction and upgrades to indoor sports halls to strengthen aquatic sports capabilities and competition hosting.

The Ahmadu Bello Stadium in Kaduna is undergoing redevelopment through a partnership with the state government, with completion scheduled for 2027 to restore its status as a premier sporting venue.

Construction of Bichi Stadium in Kano is advancing through collaboration between the National Sports Commission and the National Assembly to expand northern regional access.

Grassroots and Institutional Expansion Plans

The program prioritizes grassroots development with approved sports centers for fifteen tertiary institutions across all six geopolitical zones to foster early talent identification.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Twenty additional mini sports centers and stadiums will be built nationwide to increase youth participation and provide foundational access to sporting facilities in local communities.

Development plans for the National Stadium in Lagos and Obafemi Awolowo Stadium in Ibadan are in advanced stages involving private-sector and state government partnerships.

These grassroots interventions aim to create a sustainable pipeline for talent discovery and ensure broad-based engagement with sports at the community level.

Funding Mechanisms and Economic Vision

The National Sports Infrastructure Development Bond approved by President Bola Tinubu serves as a primary funding mechanism for facility rehabilitation and maintenance nationwide.

Chairman Shehu Dikko and Director-General Bukola Olopade are implementing this strategy under the Renewed Hope Initiative for Nigeria Sports Economy to drive economic growth.

The initiative positions sports as a key driver of job creation and youth empowerment by integrating modern infrastructure with commercial viability and private investment.

The Commission emphasizes that these structural improvements will enhance Nigeria's international competitiveness while creating new business opportunities for citizens and enterprises.