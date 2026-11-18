The National Sports Commission has rewarded Nigeria's three Youth Olympic gold medallists with $20,000 each after their historic performance in Dakar, Senegal.

The National Sports Commission has rewarded Nigeria's three Youth Olympic gold medallists with $20,000 each following their historic performance at the Games in Dakar, Senegal.

The beneficiaries are Bright Gift, Rosemary Chigozie Nwankwo and Praise Tejiri Ugoh. Bright Gift won the men's 100m in a Games record of 10.28 seconds. Rosemary Chigozie Nwankwo claimed gold in the women's 100m with a time of 11.16 seconds. Praise Tejiri Ugoh completed Nigeria's gold-medal haul by winning the women's 400m in a personal best of 52.76 seconds.

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NSC Announces Rewards For Youth Olympic Medallists

The NSC announced the reward in a statement signed by the Special Assistant on Media to the Director General, Kola Daniel, on Wednesday. It follows the N100m reward given by President Bola Tinubu to the Flamingos after their historic triumph at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. The NSC said the athletes had not been left out of the celebrations.

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The Commission described the gesture as part of its commitment to reward excellence, motivate young athletes and ensure that no category of Nigerian champions is left behind in the ongoing sports reforms. It added that the reward reflects recognition of their dedication and patriotism on the global stage. The NSC said the reward aligns with the Renewed Hope Agenda for sports, which prioritises athlete welfare, grassroots development, early discovery of talent and a sustainable reward system for podium performances.

The Commission further stated that more structured incentive packages were being put in place for athletes who win medals at continental and global competitions. These competitions include the African Games, the Commonwealth Games, the World Championships and the Olympic Games. The Nigeria Olympic Committee had earlier rewarded the three athletes with $1,000 each at the airport reception on the team's return from Dakar.

Nigeria Sets Record At Youth Olympics With Three Golds

The three golds were Nigeria's best-ever outing at the Youth Olympics, surpassing the previous best of two at the inaugural edition in Singapore in 2010. The Commission praised the athletes for their resilience, focus and conduct, and urged them to remain disciplined and serve as role models to millions of young Nigerians. They also thanked President Tinubu for his support for sports development, describing his leadership as a turning point for the sector.

The NSC commended the President for his continued support, describing his administration's commitment as a significant boost to efforts to reposition the sector. The latest reward underscores the Commission's efforts to extend its athlete incentive programme beyond senior national teams to include emerging talents who are already making their mark on the international stage. The NSC described the financial incentive as recognition of the athletes' outstanding performances, dedication and patriotism in representing the country on the international stage.

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The Commission urged the young champions to maintain their discipline, resilience and focus, encouraging them to serve as role models for aspiring athletes across the country. The statement was issued on Wednesday by Kola Daniel, Special Assistant on Media to the Director-General of the NSC. The reward comes amid celebrations following President Bola Tinubu's approval of a N100m package for the Flamingos after their historic triumph at the FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup.

The NSC said the gesture reflects its commitment to recognising sporting excellence, motivating young athletes and ensuring that Nigerian champions across all levels benefit from the ongoing reforms in the sports sector.