Enugu State has asked the National Sports Commission to postpone the 23rd National Sports Festival due to incomplete work at Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium and Awgu Games Village, despite earlier assurances the event would hold as scheduled from November 28 to December 11, 2026.

Enugu State has formally requested the postponement of the 23rd National Sports Festival, citing unfinished work at key venues. The request was made by the Commissioner for Youth and Sports, Lloyd Ikechukwu Ekweremadu, who chairs the Local Organising Committee.

The decision followed a fresh internal inspection of critical sporting facilities by the Ministry and the LOC. The inspection focused on the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium and the Awgu Games Village to ascertain their readiness for the national event. A statement by the LOC Public Relations Officer said contractors expressed confidence that the projects would be completed within the expected timeframe.

Also read Imo State Targets Top Five Finish at 2026 National Sports Festival

Stadium Readiness Concerns Prompt Postponement Request

However, the Ministry and LOC observed that the level of work remaining raised concerns about readiness to meet required standards before the Games begin. The statement clarified that other essential arrangements and facilities, including accommodation and related logistics, are ready. It added that the completion and full readiness of the stadium and Awgu Games Village remain critical to a successful hosting. The Commissioner therefore called on the National Sports Commission to approve a postponement.

He said this would allow sufficient time for the completion of outstanding work at the stadium, Games Village and other essential preparations. The request marks a sharp reversal from earlier assurances by the NSC and Enugu State that the festival would go ahead as scheduled. The Games were set to run from November 28 to December 11, 2026, with contingents arriving from November 26. The festival features 27 sports.

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The NSC had dismissed speculation about a possible postponement, with Director-General Bukola Olopade saying arrangements were on course after a joint technical meeting at Best Western Plus Hotel, Enugu. Olopade had confirmed that President Bola Tinubu would personally declare the Games open. He described the President's expected attendance as evidence of Federal Government commitment to sports development for national unity, youth empowerment and economic growth. He also said concerns about facilities had been addressed after engagements with contractors.

Officials Insist On Site Completion Before Event

Work on the Nnamdi Azikiwe Stadium renovation and branding had been intensified, while the swimming pool was expected to be ready by November 18. The Federal Government-funded renovation began about four to five weeks ago. A member of the LOC Media Committee, Osondu Ngwude, had also dismissed fears of postponement. He said Governor Peter Mbah gave assurances that Enugu was committed to hosting within the approved timeframe.

He acknowledged slow progress in some areas but said work inside the stadium was almost completed, with remaining construction largely outside. The contractor undertook to finish one week before the festival. A visit to the stadium showed renovation at an advanced stage, with contractors working day and night. CNG-powered buses and other vehicles were arranged to convey athletes and officials.

Accommodation arrangements were also made for contingents. Participating states had stepped up camping. Imo, Kano and Kwara were among those intensifying preparations. Imo Commissioner for Youths and Sports Development Obinna Onyeocha said the state targets a top-five medals finish.

Imo State Targets Top Five Medals Finish

He said training began in September and moved from open trials to closed camping at Dan Anyiam Stadium and the Imo State Sports Commission hostel in Owerri. Onyeocha said: We have been training since September. Now we are in camp. We want to prove Imo is still a sports state.

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Enugu is near, our families can come and watch. We are not going for jamboree; we are going for medals. He recalled Imo last hosted the festival in 1998, the last time the South-East hosted it. He credited Governor Hope Uzodimma for support and added: We are not going to Enugu to participate; we are going to compete.

Governor Hope Uzodimma has given us support. Our athletes are ready. Our target is top five on the medals table. We have the talent, we have the camp, we have the discipline.

Kano Inspects Dambe Training Camps For Festival

In Kano, the State Sports Commission intensified preparations. Executive Chairman Muhammad Tukur Babangida inspected training centres to assess readiness. He visited the Dambe training camp at Ado Bayero Square, Sabon Gari, where athletes and coaches trained intensively. He urged them to remain focused, disciplined and determined, stressing hard work and commitment were essential to securing medals and maintaining Kano's reputation.

He recalled past performances and assured continued support for an enabling environment. He also commended Governor Abba K. The LOC statement said Enugu State remains committed to delivering a world-class festival with adequate facilities, safety, coordination and a memorable experience for athletes, officials, spectators and stakeholders. It said granting the postponement would provide necessary time to complete all critical facilities and make comprehensive preparations for a successful and well-organised festival.

The statement added that the Enugu State Government appreciates the understanding, patience and continued support of the National Sports Commission, participating states, athletes, sponsors and all stakeholders.