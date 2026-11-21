The Nigeria Revenue Service has called for clearer, business-friendly tax rules to attract investment in Nigeria's creative economy. The call was made at a high-level dialogue during the Creative Africa Nexus event in Lagos.

The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has called for simpler, clearer and business-friendly tax rules to unlock the investment potential of Nigeria's creative economy, stressing that tax administration must facilitate enterprise growth, innovation and prosperity.

The Executive Chairman of the NRS, Dr Zacch Adedeji, made the call at a high-level dialogue on taxation and investment in the creative economy at the Creative Africa Nexus (CANEX) event in Lagos. He was represented by the Executive Director, People, Stakeholders and Communication, Mr Obinna Ihedioha. Adedeji described Nigeria's creative economy as one of its most promising economic assets, noting that the country's greatest resource was the minds and talents of its young people.

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He said the sector had evolved beyond entertainment into a major economic enterprise capable of generating jobs, earning foreign exchange, attracting investment and expanding economic opportunities. He said digital platforms and emerging business models had changed how value was created, with creative entrepreneurs building businesses around copyrights, designs, brands, digital products and audiences. The development required a corresponding shift in tax administration to ensure that fiscal policies did not discourage innovation, investment or business expansion.

Government needs sustainable revenue to invest in education, security, technology and infrastructure. But how we tax matters as much as what we collect. It shapes whether businesses start, whether investors come, and whether enterprises grow or stay small, Adedeji said. He stressed that taxation should not be pursued at the expense of enterprise but should support the expansion of prosperity through a productive economy, noting that growing businesses would ultimately strengthen government revenue and its capacity to deliver public services.

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New Tax Laws To Support Creative Economy

Adedeji said the new tax laws provided an opportunity to reset the system around clearer rules, fewer burdens for small businesses and an administration built on service, understanding and support. He identified clarity, understanding and value as critical pillars of an effective tax system for the creative economy, adding that formalisation should provide businesses access to finance, contracts, investment, larger markets and protection.

The NRS, he said, participated in CANEX as a partner in enterprise through a high-level dialogue, an Investment and Tax Advisory Hub for creators and investors, and the Creative Economy Tax and Investment Initiative (CETII), designed to sustain engagement beyond the event. The Minister of Art, Culture, Tourism and the Creative Economy, Hannatu Musa Musawa, underscored the importance of the creative sector to Nigeria's economic diversification agenda, describing it as a major opportunity for job creation, wealth generation and youth empowerment.

Musawa said the sector had continued to expand even before the establishment of a dedicated ministry, adding that government policies should enable creative entrepreneurs to earn more from their talents and intellectual property. She identified intellectual property protection, digital infrastructure and access to funding as priorities, noting that Nigeria could draw lessons from countries such as South Korea, which had transformed its creative industries into major drivers of economic growth.

The Executive Director, Finance and Corporate Services, Mr Muhammed L. Abubakar, addressed concerns surrounding income earned abroad, explaining that tax residency status and double taxation agreements between Nigeria and other countries were important considerations in determining applicable tax treatment. Similarly, the Executive Director, Policy and Compliance, Mr Shettima Tamadi, said tax simplification required identifying practical difficulties businesses encountered under existing rules. He said understanding taxpayers' challenges was essential to making the system more efficient and responsive.

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Tax Relief And Formalisation For Creators

For entrepreneurs in the creative sector, simpler rules can make it easier to understand their tax obligations and plan for them as their businesses grow, Tamadi said. During a panel discussion, tax policy expert Mr Simeon Onyegbula examined provisions in the tax framework that could support creative enterprises, including income tax relief for qualifying small companies, changes to minimum tax provisions and the implications of recovering Value Added Tax paid on qualifying business equipment for cash flow.

Mr Mustapha Akaje said tax incentives were designed to encourage investment and promote economic development, explaining provisions relating to the zero per cent Company Income Tax rate applicable to qualifying small companies. Speaking on business formalisation, Mr Kazeem Lawal stressed that formalising creative enterprises was essential to their growth, credibility and sustainability.

He said operating business transactions through personal accounts could constrain expansion, while proper business registration and structures gave enterprises a distinct legal identity, improved record-keeping and compliance, and strengthened their ability to attract investors, strategic partners and access local and international markets. In his closing remarks, Ihedioha said the dialogue had underscored the need to move the relationship between tax administration and the creative economy from apprehension to understanding, and from compliance as a burden to formalisation as a benefit.

Clear Rules To Drive Creative Investment

He said uncertainty was a major concern among creative entrepreneurs, stressing the need for clear, predictable and accessible tax rules. Uncertainty is a tax nobody collects but everybody pays, he said, adding that creators and investors were more likely to formalise, invest and grow when their tax obligations were clear. He said the Creative Economy Tax and Investment Initiative would provide a continuing framework for collaboration on tax education, business formalisation, investment facilitation and policy dialogue.