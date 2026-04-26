NRS Denies Viral Claims of New Vehicle Tax, Warns Against Misinformation

The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has refuted a viral infographic falsely claiming a new vehicle tax will be imposed from 1 July 2026. The statement by the NRS spokesperson, Dare Adekanmbi, clarifies that the government has not introduced any such tax and warns the public to rely only on official channels for accurate information. The incident underscores the challenges of digital misinformation and the importance of verifying news before acting on it.

The Nigeria Revenue Service (NRS) has dismissed a viral infographic circulating online that falsely claims the Federal Government has introduced a new vehicle tax effective from 1 July 2026.

The misleading graphic, which bears the Federal Government logo to appear authentic, instructs vehicle owners—whether private, commercial, or corporate—to pay an unspecified tax online or at approved banks and agencies. In a statement released on Sunday, Dare Adekanmbi, the Special Adviser to the NRS chairman and spokesperson for the Service, clarified that the government has not implemented any such tax. He urged the public to rely solely on verified official channels for accurate information regarding government policies and tax-related matters.

The NRS emphasized that the infographic is entirely fabricated and designed to deceive the public. Nigerians are advised to disregard the false message and instead follow the NRS’s official social media handles and website for reliable updates on taxation and other relevant activities. The statement underscores the importance of verifying information before acting on it, especially in an era where misinformation spreads rapidly through digital platforms.

The NRS reiterated its commitment to transparency and urged citizens to remain vigilant against fraudulent claims that could lead to financial losses or confusion. This incident highlights the growing challenge of digital misinformation and the need for government agencies to proactively address false narratives to maintain public trust. The NRS has assured the public that it will continue to monitor and debunk misleading information to ensure clarity and accuracy in its communications





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