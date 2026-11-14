NRGI Warns Nigeria Must Reform Solid Minerals Governance to Avoid Oil Sector Failures

Tengi George-Ikoli of NRGI warns Nigeria risks repeating oil sector failures in mining. She calls for regulatory reform and better resource data to ensure economic benefits and host community support.

Tengi George-Ikoli, Nigeria Country Manager at the Natural Resource Governance Institute ( NRGI), has issued a stark warning that Nigeria risks repeating the economic and environmental failures of its petroleum industry if it fails to strengthen regulation in the solid minerals sector. Speaking on the sidelines of the COP31 climate conference in Antalya, Türkiye, she emphasized that the country must improve resource management and ensure host communities derive tangible benefits from extraction activities. She argued that Nigeria has failed to translate nearly seven decades of commercial oil production into broad-based economic development, a mistake that could be replicated in mining.

Nigeria's Oil Sector Legacy and Mining Risks

The NRGI expert highlighted that while oil and gas remain critical sources of government revenue and foreign exchange, successive administrations have not utilized the proceeds to build other productive sectors. This lack of diversification has left the nation vulnerable, creating insufficient jobs and failing to improve living conditions in oil-producing communities. The scale of this dependence is evident in the extractive sector's dominant contribution to public finances and trade, a pattern that the NRGI cautions could be dangerous if mirrored in the emerging solid minerals industry.

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Minerals are increasingly important to global energy and industrial supply chains, drawing significant investment interest. However, the Nigerian solid minerals sector remains small compared to the petroleum industry. Recent reports indicate mineral exports of 4.32 million metric tonnes, valued at N117.29 billion, with royalties totaling approximately N9.01 billion. Mrs. George-Ikoli stressed that governments should not assume mineral wealth will automatically deliver economic diversification or replace oil revenues without deliberate structural reforms and strategic planning.

Institutional Reforms and Regulatory Gaps

One of the primary concerns raised by the NRGI Country Manager is that mining projects can take years to develop and may generate less public revenue and employment than governments expect. To mitigate this risk, she argued that Nigeria needs to strengthen the institutions governing the sector before expanding investment. She pointed to the Nigerian Minerals and Mining Act of 2007 as a framework that currently requires significant reform, drawing parallels to the lengthy process of enacting the Petroleum Industry Act in the oil sector.

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Effective regulation, transparent licensing, a sound fiscal regime, and reliable geological information were identified as top priorities by Tengi George-Ikoli. She noted that the country must first establish what minerals it possesses, where they are located, and whether they exist in commercially viable quantities. This foundational step is crucial before negotiating with investors, ensuring that the state has the leverage and knowledge required to secure favorable terms for the nation.

Data Transparency and Strategic Processing

Emphasizing the need for data-driven decision-making, Mrs. George-Ikoli stated that Nigeria must map out its resources in detail to negotiate better for the country as investment interest grows. This includes determining the level of commercial quantities and the potential value of these resources. She also advised against the insistence on processing every mineral locally regardless of available resources or capacity, advocating instead for mineral processing and value addition only where it is commercially viable.

Furthermore, she called for regional cooperation among African countries to develop processing and manufacturing industries. She highlighted that collaboration with nations such as the Democratic Republic of Congo, Zambia, Ghana, and Uganda could strengthen Africa's bargaining power in global supply chains. Nigeria's market size and industrial potential could position it as a regional processing hub, allowing countries to retain more economic value from their resources and create technical jobs beyond raw mineral extraction.

Community Rights and Future Implications

Community engagement remains a critical component of the NRGI's recommendations. Mrs. George-Ikoli stressed that host communities must have a meaningful role in decisions about extraction and receive a fair share of its benefits. She warned against reproducing the weaknesses seen in host community development trust arrangements under the Petroleum Industry Act, which have often failed to deliver promised development in oil-producing regions. Ensuring equitable benefit-sharing is essential to avoid social unrest and ensure sustainable mining practices.

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The warnings from Tengi George-Ikoli serve as a timely reminder for policymakers and stakeholders. As Nigeria seeks to attract investment into its solid minerals sector, the focus must shift from mere extraction to comprehensive governance and economic planning. Failure to address these foundational issues could result in missed opportunities for economic diversification and continued marginalization of resource-rich communities. The path forward requires a robust legal framework, transparent data, and a genuine commitment to inclusive growth that benefits all Nigerians.