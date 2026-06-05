NRC Assures Workers of Welfare Prioritization Amid Financial Constraints and Expansion Plans

Nigerian Railway Corporation Managing Director Dr. Kayode Opeifa reaffirmed the corporation's dedication to workforce welfare during a town hall meeting, acknowledging financial losses and borrowing to sustain operations while outlining high-speed train deployment and new headquarters construction.

The Nigerian Railway Corporation (NRC) has reaffirmed its commitment to the welfare of its workforce and the creation of a safer, more friendly work environment.

This assurance was given by the corporation's Managing Director, Dr. Kayode Opeifa, during a town hall meeting with staff, as detailed in a statement released on Friday in Lagos. Dr. Opeifa acknowledged the corporation's difficult financial situation, stating, "Let me assure you that the corporation will continue to prioritise your welfare, but you must appreciate our precarious financial position. We are running at a loss, and we had to resort to borrowings to keep our operations.

" He explained that despite these financial constraints, the NRC management would not hesitate to improve worker welfare as soon as the financial outlook improves. He also emphasized that under his leadership, the corporation would continue to engage with workers' unions to resolve any issues, ensuring that strikes would not be necessary to address conflicts.

The meeting was attended by leaders of the two main workers' unions - the Nigerian Union of Railway Workers (NUR) and the Senior Staff Workers Union - who expressed appreciation for the ongoing reforms. The union presidents, Mr. Innocent Ajiji and Mr. Marcel Okeke, respectively, urged the management to expedite the payment of the 95 percent enhancement benefit to railway workers.

The event concluded with the presentation of a certificate of excellence and the NRC Managing Director's Cash Award to 13 employees recognized for their exceptional contributions to the corporation's development in 2025. In a forward-looking statement, Dr. Opeifa announced that the NRC would soon begin deploying a high-speed train service between Lagos and Abuja as part of its expansion plans.

He noted that this project necessitates additional space not only for the rail corridor but also for the construction of modern residential quarters for essential staff. Furthermore, he revealed plans to erect a befitting headquarters for the NRC on Murtala Muhammed Way, Ebute-Meta, Lagos State. These initiatives are expected to modernize Nigeria's rail infrastructure and improve service delivery.

The town hall meeting served as a platform for transparent dialogue between management and labor, highlighting both the challenges and the strategic vision for the future of Nigeria's railway system. As the NRC navigates financial difficulties while pursuing ambitious expansion, the commitment to worker welfare remains a cornerstone of its operational philosophy. The corporation's efforts to balance fiscal responsibility with employee satisfaction and infrastructure development will be critical to its success in the coming years.

The high-speed rail project, in particular, promises to transform inter-city travel, boost economic activity, and reinforce the NRC's role as a key player in Nigeria's transportation sector. This meeting underscores the importance of collaborative governance in public enterprises and signals a progressive step towards sustainable growth





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