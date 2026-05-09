NPFL Title Race: Who Will Win the 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League?

The 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League season is nearing its end with three clubs still in contention for the title. Will Rangers International, wrapped in historic significance, finally claim their seventh title, or will Rivers United emerge victorious after a sensational title-winning campaign in 2022? And can Ikorodu City, the black horse of this season, go all the way and achieve an improbable feat?

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope

Special Report: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo

Wunti and the weaponisation of fiction, By Isah Abu

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope

Special Report: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo

Wunti and the weaponisation of fiction, By Isah Abu

With history, pride, and continental places all hanging in the balance, the NPFL is now heading toward a finish loaded with tension, legacy, and consequence

The 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League season is hurtling toward one of the most dramatic conclusions in recent history, with only two matchdays remaining and three clubs still mathematically capable of lifting the title.

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope

Special Report: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo

Wunti and the weaponisation of fiction, By Isah Abu

Oil-well Dispute: Inside the report that restores Cross River’s hope

Special Report: How families coped with 10-year closure of 23 schools in Oyo

Wunti and the weaponisation of fiction, By Isah Abu

With history, pride, and continental places all hanging in the balance, the NPFL is now heading toward a finish loaded with tension, legacy, and consequence

The 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League season is hurtling toward one of the most dramatic conclusions in recent history, with only two matchdays remaining and three clubs still mathematically capable of lifting the title





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NPFL Title Race Rangers International Rivers United Ikorodu City 2025/26 Nigeria Premier Football League History Pride Continental Places Tension Legacy Consequences

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