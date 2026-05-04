NPFL: Rangers Lead, Relegation Battle Intensifies as League Reaches Dramatic Climax

A comprehensive report on the latest NPFL matchday results, focusing on the title race led by Rangers International and the intense fight for survival at the bottom of the table. The article details key victories, crucial goals, and the precarious positions of teams battling relegation.

The Nigerian Professional Football League ( NPFL ) witnessed a dramatic weekend of matches, intensifying the battle for both the championship title and survival from relegation. With only two matchdays remaining, every result carries significant weight, creating a tense and exciting atmosphere across the league.

Rangers International Football Club took a substantial step towards claiming the title with a composed away victory against Bayelsa United in Yenagoa. Goals from Chidiebere Nwobodo and the experienced Godwin Obaje secured the crucial three points for Rangers, maintaining their position at the top of the league table with 62 points from 36 games played. Conversely, Bayelsa United’s disappointing home defeat further exacerbates their struggles, leaving them anchored at the bottom of the table with a mere 40 points.

Rivers United also demonstrated their championship aspirations with a convincing 3-0 win over Abia Warriors in Port Harcourt. A lackluster first half gave way to an improved performance after the break, with Wasiu Falolu, Timothy Zachariah, and Bello Babatunde all contributing to the scoreline. Shooting Stars Sports Club faced a more challenging encounter in Ibadan, ultimately overcoming Nasarawa United in a hard-fought victory.

Lucky Emmanuel’s early brace provided a promising start for Shooting Stars, but Nasarawa United responded with goals of their own, leveling the score and setting up a nail-biting finish. Qamar Adegoke’s 77th-minute goal proved to be the decisive moment, securing a vital win for Shooting Stars and bolstering their hopes of securing a continental ticket. Currently third in the league with 57 points, their position remains vulnerable pending the outcome of Ikorodu City’s matchday 36 fixture.

The relegation battle is equally fierce, with several teams desperately vying to avoid the drop. Barau FC significantly improved their chances with a comprehensive 3-0 victory over El-Kanemi Warriors in Kano, while Enyimba narrowly defeated Remo Stars in Aba, plunging Remo Stars deeper into trouble. Kun Khalifat FC displayed remarkable resilience in Owerri, snatching a late winner against Kano Pillars through Oghenetega Ebetomame’s stoppage-time goal, keeping their survival hopes alive.

The match between Bendel Insurance and Katsina United in Benin City was unfortunately suspended due to a waterlogged pitch and is scheduled to resume on Monday with the scoreline remaining at 0-0. Warri Wolves secured a narrow win over Plateau United, while Kwara United earned a valuable point away from home against Niger Tornadoes after a hard-fought contest.

The league table is becoming increasingly congested at the lower end, with Kwara United (44 points) and Kano Pillars (45 points) still dangerously close to the relegation zone. Kun Khalifat FC and Remo Stars, both with 43 points, currently occupy positions within the relegation places. From 14th position downwards, no team can afford to relax, as the threat of relegation looms large.

Wikki Tourist FC and Bayelsa United FC, both with 40 points, face a particularly daunting task to maintain their NPFL status, especially considering that some teams have outstanding matches to play. The final two matchdays promise to be filled with drama, tension, and crucial encounters as teams battle for their respective goals. The outcome of these matches will ultimately determine the champions, the teams that will compete on the continental stage, and those that will face the heartbreak of relegation.

The reporting was done by Tunde Eludini, a Senior Correspondent for PREMIUM TIMES, a graduate of Obafemi Awolowo University





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