NPFL now ready for mega sponsorships, says DG, but league faces long-standing challenges

The Director General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade, has declared that the Nigeria Premier Football League has now developed enough structure and competitiveness to attract multi-billion naira sponsorship deals. The NPFL has seen improved organisation, scheduling, and competitiveness, which provide a stronger platform for commercial growth.

The Director General of the National Sports Commission, Bukola Olopade , has declared that the Nigeria Premier Football League has now developed enough structure and competitiveness to attract multi-billion naira sponsorship deals.

The NPFL has witnessed better fixture coordination, stricter club licensing measures, improved officiating oversight, and enhanced matchday organisation in recent seasons. The league has seen improved organisation, scheduling, and competitiveness, which provide a stronger platform for commercial growth.

However, attracting major corporate investment remains a challenge due to concerns over inconsistent officiating, poor playing surfaces, crowd violence, security issues at match venues, irregular scheduling, weak television production, and broader governance instability within domestic football. Industry figures believe recent reforms introduced under the NPFL Chairman, Gbenga Elegbeleye, have gradually improved confidence in the league. The NPFL has seen significant nationwide interest in the recent dramatic title race, which saw Rangers win the 2025/26 title.

The emergence of clubs such as Ikorodu City added another layer of excitement to the campaign. Stronger collaboration between the NPFL, the National Sports Commission, and the Nigeria Football Federation would be essential if the league hopes to fully unlock its commercial potential and compete more effectively with leading leagues across Africa





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Nigeria Premier Football League National Sports Commission Bukola Olopade Gbenga Elegbeleye Mega Sponsorships NPFL Title Race Rangers International Ikorodu City FC

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