Rangers International maintain their lead at the top of the Nigeria Premier Football League table after a 2-0 victory over Shooting Stars in Awka.

Rangers International strengthened their position at the summit of the Nigeria Premier Football League during Matchday 14. The club secured a decisive 2-0 home victory against Shooting Stars in Awka, adding two crucial points to their tally and keeping them clear at the top of the standings.

Rangers Extend Lead Over Rivals

James Emo opened the scoring for Rangers in the 14th minute, providing the early momentum for the victory. Chidiebere Nwobodo sealed the win in the 74th minute, ensuring a comfortable margin for the hosts. The result takes Rangers to 28 points from 13 matches, maintaining their status as the league leaders.

Also read NPFL: Rangers, Shooting Stars renew decades-old rivalry

Rivers United Dominate Niger Tornadoes

Rivers United produced the biggest result of the matchday, thrashing Niger Tornadoes 6-0 at the Adokiye Amiesimaka Stadium in Port Harcourt. Samson Olasupo scored a second-half hat-trick to cap a dominant display by the home side. The victory moves Rivers United to fifth place with 22 points from 13 matches.

Barau FC and Nasarawa United Climb

Barau FC recorded a convincing 5-0 victory over Inter Lagos, with Joseph Atule scoring three times during the match. Atule found the net in the 34th, 66th, and 87th minutes, while Ayoola Ibrahim and Adamu Hussain also contributed to the scoreline. This result places Barau FC in third position with 23 points.

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Nasarawa United moved into the top four after beating Warri Wolves 2-0 in Lafia. Kelechi Ogbodo headed home in the 25th minute before Jofrank Joshua converted an 83rd-minute penalty to secure the points for the hosts. Nasarawa United are now fourth with 23 points.

League Standings and Relegation Battle

Kano Pillars sit in second place with 25 points after beating Ikorodu City 1-0. Bendel Insurance are sixth on 21 points, while Plateau United, Doma United, and Katsina United share seventh, eighth, and ninth positions with 20 points each. The mid-table remains tightly contested with narrow point differences.

At the bottom of the table, Inter Lagos remain last with seven points following a three-point deduction. Enyimba and Abia Warriors occupy the relegation zone with 12 points each after a goalless Oriental derby in Aba. Warri Wolves have also been docked three points for infractions, leaving them in 16th position with 14 points.