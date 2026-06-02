NPFL Golden Boot and Golden Glove Races End in Dramatic Finale

The 2025/26 NPFL season concluded with a thrilling finale as Jonathan Mairiga won the Golden Boot with 14 goals, while Michael Atata claimed the Golden Glove. The race featured heartbreak for top scorers as their teams faced relegation.

The 2025/26 Nigeria Professional Football League ( NPFL ) season delivered one of the most dramatic finales in recent memory, with the races for the Golden Boot and Golden Glove awards going down to the final day amid title celebrations, continental qualification battles, heartbreak and a fierce relegation fight.

In a campaign where almost every major outcome remained unresolved until the closing moments, the race for the league's top scorer award produced a stunning twist that perfectly reflected the intensity and unpredictability of the NPFL finale. Rangers International striker Godwin Obaje entered the final day as the outright leading scorer with 14 goals, but he failed to add to his tally despite several attempts under enormous pressure from challengers.

Defending champions Remo Stars captain Victor Mbaoma scored on the final day to move level with Obaje on 14 goals, while Wikki Tourists forward Jonathan Mairiga also climbed to the summit after another decisive strike took his tally to the same number. All three players finished the season on 14 goals, but Mairiga emerged top of the scoring chart after netting all his goals from open play without a penalty.

Mbaoma finished second, having scored one penalty and provided two assists, while Obaje placed third with one penalty goal and one assist. Ironically, the two highest-ranked scorers in the final standings both ended the season in heartbreak. While Mbaoma's Remo Stars suffered relegation despite his heroic efforts across the campaign, Mairiga also endured disappointment as Wikki Tourists finished bottom of the NPFL table with just 40 points to suffer relegation to the Nigeria National League.

The dramatic outcome underlined the harsh reality of the NPFL, where even outstanding individual performances are sometimes not enough to rescue struggling teams from collapse. The biggest storyline surrounding the race was not simply who finished first, but the painful irony attached to two of the league's deadliest finishers. Mbaoma's final-day goal ultimately proved meaningless in the survival battle as the former champions endured a disastrous season that ended in relegation.

His fate mirrored that of Mairiga, whose goals could not save Wikki Tourists from finishing at the foot of the table. The unusual situation made the 2025/26 Golden Boot race one of the most emotional and remarkable in recent NPFL history. Behind the leading trio, Ikorodu City sensation Joseph Arumala finished fourth with 13 goals after a breakthrough campaign that further established him as one of the league's brightest attacking talents.

Katsina United striker Uche Collins ended the season in fifth place with 12 goals, while Enyimba forward Chidera Michael and Abia Warriors striker Chukwuemeka Obioma both completed the campaign with 11 goals each. A cluster of players also finished strongly on 10 goals, including Bendel Insurance attacker Alex Oweilfaleya, Shooting Stars forward Qamar Adegoke and El Kanemi Warriors striker Daddy Abdulrahman Abdullahi.

What made the Golden Boot race even more fascinating was the fact that many of the league's leading scorers were directly involved in season-defining fixtures connected to the title race, continental qualification battle and relegation fight. Meanwhile, the race for the NPFL Golden Glove also produced its own unforgettable drama. Ikorodu City goalkeeper Michael Atata emerged winner of the 2025/26 Golden Glove award after finishing the season with 16 clean sheets in 32 appearances.

Atata was forced to watch from afar as his teammates suffered a painful 2-1 home defeat to eventual champions Rangers International at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena in Lagos, a result that crushed the club's hopes of qualifying for continental football. Atata missed the decisive clash because of his involvement with the Super Eagles camp in London ahead of the Unity Cup tournament, but his clean-sheet tally still proved enough to secure the award in one of the closest goalkeeper battles the NPFL has witnessed in recent years





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