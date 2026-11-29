The Nigeria Premier Football League imposes an indefinite venue ban and N5m fine on Shooting Stars for fan violence against Rivers United players and officials.

The Nigeria Premier Football League has imposed an indefinite ban on Shooting Stars hosting home matches at the Lekan Salami Stadium in Adamasingba, Ibadan. The league also fined the Ibadan -based club five million Naira following severe fan violence that occurred after a recent league fixture.

Core Sanctions For Pitch Invasion

The Nigeria Premier Football League determined that the post-match chaos at the Lekan Salami Stadium compromised the safety of the visiting team, match officials, and other participants. The governing body accused Shooting Stars of failing to provide adequate and effective security measures to contain the crowd.

Also read Shooting Stars fans attack referee, Rivers United players as NPFL violence persists

Supporters encroached on restricted areas and entered the pitch, where they held referees and the Rivers United contingent hostage for thirty-five minutes. The league cited these actions, along with attempted assaults on match officials, as the primary reasons for the severe disciplinary measures.

Relocation To Owerri For Home Fixtures

Shooting Stars will play their home league matches at the Dan Anyiam Stadium in Owerri indefinitely. The Lekan Salami Stadium will not host league games for now as the league seeks to ensure the safety of all teams involved in the competition.

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The club was fined five million Naira for the repeated failure to provide adequate security, pitch encroachment, attempted assault on match officials, and holding officials and the visiting team hostage. This sanction is part of a broader crackdown on stadium security failures.

Dispute Over Match Report Accuracy

The Nigeria Premier Football League recommended that the match officials be dropped from future assignments. The league stated that their match report did not indicate that they were assaulted, which left the league handicapped in understanding the full extent of the incident.

However, videos circulating after the game showed a man in green striking centre referee Grema Muhammad on the head. Rivers United players were also seen helping an injured official, contradicting the officials' initial reports.

Club Statement And Fan Behavior

Shooting Stars management condemned the pitch invasion in a statement signed by its leadership. The club stated it does not condone violence, intimidation, or abuse directed at players, team officials, match officials, or anyone else.

The management emphasized that passion for the team must never compromise anyone's safety or bring the club and the game into disrepute. They added that they were working with relevant authorities to address the incident and prevent a repeat.

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League Table And Future Warnings

The one-one draw leaves Shooting Stars eleventh on the table with nineteen points from fifteen matches. Rivers United sits third with twenty-three points after captain Chijioke Mbaoma equalized in the sixty-seventh minute.

The league has also handed out heavy fines, points deductions, and closed-door orders to several clubs this season over similar incidents. Shooting Stars and other clubs were warned to stop attacking, harassing, or obstructing crew members of the league's broadcast partner.

On April 6, twenty twenty-five, fans attacked the Ikorodu City delegation and officials after a goalless draw at the same venue, and the visitors' team bus was damaged. The league promised stiff sanctions for violations of the new broadcast safety rules.

Stadium security remains under intense scrutiny as the league investigates the treatment of match officials and the conduct of supporters. The club says it condemns the violence and is cooperating with authorities to resolve the situation.