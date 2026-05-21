NOUN Launches Emergency Health Centres to Support Students' Health and Wellbeing

The National Open University of Nigeria has launched an initiative to provide emergency health services to its students and the wider community through the establishment of emergency health centres at its 39 study centres nationwide. The centres will boost students' confidence and provide them with a safe and supportive environment to study and learn.

The National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN) has revealed that over 65 percent of the nurses with first degrees in Nigeria were trained by the institution.

This was disclosed by Uduma Oji Uduma, the vice-chancellor of the university, during the launch of the NOUN Emergency Health Centre at the institution's model study centre in Dutse-Alhaji, Abuja. The institution will continue to expand access to education and healthcare support for Nigerians as part of its initiative. The emergency health centres, which commenced operations at 39 study centres nationwide, aim to address health challenges faced by students during examinations and academic activities.

The centres will provide basic medical care and emergencies, with more severe cases referred to hospitals. NOUN plans to install emergency health facilities at all study centres by the end of the year





thecableng / 🏆 2. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

National Open University Of Nigeria Emergency Health Centres Nursing Education Student Welfare Healthcare Support

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

The Nigerian Labour System's Challenge to Maternal Health: A Missed Public Health InterventionThe Nigerian Labour Act's inadequate leave provisions for mothers, combined with the lack of guaranteed paternity leave, puts millions of women at risk of severe health issues during and after childbirth. This policy gap creates a missed public health intervention, leading to untreated postpartum depression (PPD) and delayed recovery. A cohesive maternal health strategy is necessary to redistribute caregiving responsibilities during the postpartum period and provide a protected public window for women's health.

Read more »

Federal Government Launches Disbursement of Delayed 2025 Allowances for Nigeria Students AbroadThe Federal Ministry of Education statement released on May 19, 2026, announced that the Central Bank of Nigeria has transferred approved funds to Nigerian embassies and foreign missions for onward payment to beneficiaries across partner countries. Minister of Education Maruf Tunji Alausa disclosed that the amount released covers half of the outstanding obligations approved for 2025. Arrangements are being made for the payment of the remaining balance.

Read more »

FCTA Launches Healthcare Program for Incarcerated Individuals in Abuja's Correction CentersThe FCTA has initiated a healthcare program for inmates across correctional facilities in Abuja, providing them with free healthcare services and insurance under the Basic Health Care Provision Fund (BHCPF). The program promises universal coverage and aims to address the healthcare challenges faced by incarcerated individuals.

Read more »

Otti launches TechRise Cohort 3 to equip 850 Abia youths with digital skillsThe governor, represented by the Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Uzor Nwachukwu, urged the participants to maximise the opportunity to become entrepreneurs, innovators and job creators.

Read more »