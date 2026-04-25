Nottingham Forest secured a resounding 5-0 victory over Sunderland, moving them to 39 points and closer to guaranteeing their Premier League status. Taiwo Awoniyi and Ola Aina played key roles in the win, with Aina delivering a standout defensive performance and Awoniyi providing a late assist.

Nottingham Forest significantly boosted their Premier League survival hopes with a dominant 5-0 victory over Sunderland at the Stadium of Light. The win places them on 39 points, tantalizingly close to the traditionally safe 40-point mark.

This performance felt like a definitive statement of intent from a team that has battled uncertainty for weeks, and the path to safety now appears much clearer. The match unfolded as a surprisingly one-sided affair, with Forest taking a commanding 4-0 lead before halftime. Igor Jesus, Morgan Gibbs-White, and Chris Wood all found the net, while a Trai Hume own goal further compounded Sunderland’s misery.

The home side, despite enjoying recent good form and the backing of their supporters, were completely overwhelmed by Forest’s attacking prowess and defensive solidity. Nigerian players Taiwo Awoniyi and Ola Aina played crucial roles in the victory, albeit in different capacities. Aina started the game at right-back and delivered a masterful defensive performance, characterized by composure, positional awareness, and relentless tackling. He effectively neutralized Sunderland’s wide threats and provided a solid foundation for Forest’s attacking play.

His statistics – nine defensive contributions, 56 touches, and a 70% passing accuracy – highlight a performance built on control and consistency. Awoniyi, introduced as a late substitute in the 88th minute, immediately injected fresh energy and purpose into the attack. He capped off his impactful cameo with a clever assist for Elliot Anderson, who completed the rout in stoppage time.

The synergy between the two Nigerians, one providing defensive stability and the other offering late attacking impetus, was a key factor in Forest’s success. The game wasn't merely about goals; it was about a team demonstrating resilience and a clear understanding of what was at stake. The second half saw Forest shift into a more controlled tempo, managing the game effectively and preventing Sunderland from mounting a meaningful comeback.

A goal from Daniel Ballard was ruled out for offside, a decision that encapsulated Sunderland’s frustrating evening. Forest’s victory wasn’t just a result; it was a demonstration of tactical discipline and a collective commitment to securing their Premier League status. The performance showcased the team’s growth and maturity, particularly their ability to capitalize on opportunities and maintain defensive solidity even with a comfortable lead.

For Awoniyi and Aina, this win represents a significant moment in their careers, potentially transforming a season of pressure into a legacy of survival and success. The team’s focus now remains firmly on reaching that crucial 40-point threshold and cementing their place in the Premier League for another season. This victory serves as a powerful message to their rivals and a source of immense confidence for the remaining games of the campaign.

The manner of the win, a comprehensive dismantling of a challenging opponent, suggests that Nottingham Forest are more than capable of achieving their objective





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