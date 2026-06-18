Notorious Bandit Kingpin Kidnaps 50 Community Members in Zamfara State

A notorious bandit kingpin identified as Jammo has kidnapped 50 community members in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State after luring them into a peace initiative.

A notorious bandit kingpin identified as Jammo has kidnapped 50 community members in Maradun Local Government Area of Zamfara State after luring them into a peace initiative.

The victims were part of a self-constituted dialogue committee sent by local communities to negotiate an end to hostilities in the area. The chairman of Maradun Local Government, Hon. Bello Dosara, confirmed the incident, stating that the villagers took the decision to meet with the forest kingpin without obtaining clearance from the local council or state government.

The local government had consistently provided weekly security escorts to help the villagers safely access and return from the local market after Jammo blocked their primary supply routes. The council boss expressed deep concern over why the community chose to engage their rivals independently despite the ongoing structural security support.

Following the mass abduction, the bandit leader released 11 elderly members of the delegation to deliver a message to the community, while the remaining 39 individuals are still being held hostage in the forest. The relationship between the community and the gang deteriorated after the state's security outfit, the Askarawa, killed two of Jammo's lieutenants and seized their rifles. In a reprisal attack during the last fasting period, the bandits killed two security personnel and took their weapons.

Jammo initiated the call for a truce after losing another operative in a recent military strike at Kandare village, a gesture the desperate community accepted against official state policy. Upon their arrival in the Muntsira forest for the meeting, Jammo betrayed the 50-man delegation, held them hostage, and is now demanding a sum of N24 million as a condition to release the captives and return the three seized firearms.

The councilor, who has since fled his ward due to the threat level, reiterated that the criminal group cannot be trusted and called for a military intervention





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Kidnapping Banditry Zamfara State Maradun Local Government Peace Initiative

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