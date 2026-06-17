Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit Undergoes Successful Lung Transplant

Crown Princess Mette-Marit of Norway has received a lung transplant after battling a rare pulmonary fibrosis. The royal palace confirmed the surgery's success and outlined her recovery plan.

Norway's Crown Princess Mette-Marit has successfully undergone a lung transplant at Oslo University Hospital Rikshospitalet, according to a palace statement. The Crown Princess suffers from a rare form of pulmonary fibrosis that causes significant breathing difficulties.

Her condition had deteriorated over the past six months, leading doctors to place her on the transplant waiting list on June 5. The surgery is considered a last resort for patients with a life expectancy of less than two years without new lungs. Lung specialist Are Holm confirmed the procedure went well and that she will remain hospitalized for several weeks, as is standard for transplant patients.

Crown Prince Haakon, her husband and future king, is reducing his public duties to support his wife during recovery. The announcement follows closely on the heels of a legal development involving her son, Marius Borg Hoiby, who was sentenced to four years in prison for multiple offenses including rape. The royal family has requested privacy as the Crown Princess focuses on her recovery





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Crown Princess Mette-Marit Lung Transplant Pulmonary Fibrosis Norway Royal Family Oslo University Hospital Crown Prince Haakon Marius Borg Høiby

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