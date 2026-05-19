Northern Youth Frontiers Warns Over Worsening Insecurity Around Tertiary Institutions

The Student Wing of the Northern Youth Frontiers (NYF) has issued a communiqué after an emergency joint congress stating their concerns over worsening insecurity around tertiary institutions in Northern Nigeria.

The Student Wing of the Northern Youth Frontiers (NYF) raised concerns about worsening insecurity around tertiary institutions in Northern Nigeria , warning that attacks by bandits and kidnappers are threatening access to education and endangering students across the region.

The group called on President Bola Tinubu to intensify security measures around campuses and strengthen protection for students. They also urged the Federal Government to increase funding for the Safe Schools Initiative and deploy round-the-clock security patrols around universities, polytechnics, colleges of education, off-campus student residences and major transit routes





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Northern Nigeria Insecurity Students Education Attacks Federal Government

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