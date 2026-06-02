Northern Senators Forum urges urgent federal response to cholera outbreak in Borno State

The Northern Senators Forum has called on the Federal Government to urgently scale up response efforts to contain a deadly cholera outbreak in Borno State that has claimed 37 lives and infected over 3,000 people. The senators stressed the need for immediate deployment of emergency medical support, oral cholera vaccination, and strengthened Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) interventions to address the public health emergency before the rainy season exacerbates the crisis.

The Northern Senators Forum has expressed deep sorrow over the deaths of 37 people from the recent cholera outbreak in Borno State . The lawmakers called on the Federal Government to urgently scale up response efforts to contain the disease.

In a statement issued on Tuesday, June 2, 2026, the Forum commiserated with the Borno State Government and the families of the victims. The statement, signed by the Chairman of the Northern Senators Forum, read: We, the Northern Senators Forum, commiserate with the government and good people of Borno State over the tragic loss of 37 lives to the ongoing cholera outbreak. We also extend our heartfelt condolences to the families who have lost loved ones.

May the Almighty Allah grant the departed eternal rest and give their families the fortitude to bear this painful loss. The lawmakers expressed serious concern over the rapid spread of the disease, which has reportedly infected more than 3,000 people across seven local government areas, with Maiduguri Metropolitan Council (MMC) and Jere bearing the heaviest burden. The outbreak has recorded a 1% case fatality rate and is placing a significant strain on the state's health infrastructure.

Describing the situation as a serious public health emergency, the Northern Senators Forum urged the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), in collaboration with the Borno State Government, to immediately deploy emergency medical support. This includes dispatching NCDC rapid response teams, clinicians, and adequate supplies of intravenous fluids, Oral Rehydration Salts (ORS), and antibiotics to overwhelmed treatment centres.

The Forum also called for the fast-tracking of oral cholera vaccination, with accelerated rollout to the affected local government areas - Maiduguri Metropolitan Council, Jere, Mafa, Konduga, Monguno, Ngala, and Magumeri - while prioritising IDP camps and flood-prone communities. Additionally, the senators stressed the need to strengthen Water, Sanitation and Hygiene (WASH) interventions by providing emergency potable water, water treatment tablets, and sanitation facilities.

They urged an aggressive campaign against open defecation and poor waste disposal, especially as the rainy season increases contamination risks. The statement further advocated for scaled-up public awareness efforts through intensified community sensitisation on hand hygiene, safe food preparation, and early reporting of symptoms to health facilities. The Northern Senators Forum commended the ongoing response efforts of the Borno State Ministry of Health and its partners, including the World Health Organisation (WHO), UNICEF, and Médecins Sans Frontières (MSF).

The Forum appealed to the Federal Government to provide all necessary resources to contain the outbreak before the rains worsen the situation





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Cholera Outbreak Borno State Northern Senators Forum Nigeria Centre For Disease Control Public Health Emergency

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