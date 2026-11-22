Stakeholders at the 2026 Arewa Festival in Abuja call for strategic investment in Northern Nigeria's agriculture and culture, urging President Bola Tinubu to shift from aid to industrial growth.

Stakeholders gathering in Abuja at the weekend have issued a strong demand to President Bola Tinubu's administration to pivot toward strategic investment-driven development for Northern Nigeria. During the 2026 Arewa Festival, participants insisted that the region requires substantial capital investment rather than sympathy to unlock its vast economic potential. This call for a structural shift aims to transform abundant regional resources into productive enterprises that drive national growth.

Shift from Aid to Strategic Investment

Dr Goni Umar Farouk, Executive Director of Greenwich Bank, led the advocacy by warning that portraying the North primarily as a humanitarian challenge discourages long-term capital. He argued that viewing the region merely as a problem to be managed causes capital flows to manifest as short-term aid instead of long-term equity. Farouk emphasized that Nigeria's ambition to build a diversified trillion-dollar economy cannot succeed without harnessing the full productive capacity of Northern Nigeria.

Also read Interview: Why BBC Chose Northern Nigeria For Its Dars Learning Programme

The festival participants identified specific critical sectors that require targeted investment to stimulate industrialization and job creation. These priority areas include agriculture, agro-processing, manufacturing, commerce, infrastructure, and tourism. They also highlighted the cultural industries as vital components for strengthening the region's contribution to national economic stability and growth.

Agriculture and Industrial Processing Opportunities

Dr Farouk detailed how Northern Nigeria possesses extensive arable land, established trading networks, and a large youthful population to serve as a foundation for economic transformation. He stressed the urgent need to move beyond the export of raw materials toward local processing, value addition, and industrial production. This shift is essential to prevent the loss of economic value that occurs when finished products are imported at higher costs.

Advertisement

He identified specific investment areas such as cold storage, milling, food dehydration, dairy processing, packaging, and logistics. These sectors can significantly reduce post-harvest losses, improve farmers' incomes, and strengthen linkages between agriculture and manufacturing. Farouk compared the current situation to the petroleum industry, where crude oil is exported, refined abroad, and then reimported at exorbitant prices.

Trade Corridors and Cultural Heritage Assets

The stakeholders advocated for the development of strategic trade corridors, particularly along the Abuja-Kaduna-Kano axis. These corridors would facilitate the movement of goods, connect producers to markets, and stimulate regional commerce. Stronger regional value chains and cross-border trade with neighboring countries like Niger, Chad, and Cameroon could further expand business opportunities under the African Continental Free Trade Area.

Dr Farouk also urged stakeholders to recognize Northern Nigeria's cultural heritage as a significant economic asset capable of generating tourism revenue and foreign exchange. He listed festivals, traditional textiles, indigo-dyed fabrics, embroidery, architecture, music, film, cuisine, and leathercraft as resources that could be developed into globally competitive brands. He described culture as a competitive moat that, when commercialized with precision, becomes a non-oil foreign exchange earner.

Financing Constraints and Economic Barriers

On the issue of financing, the Greenwich Bank executive identified the high cost of borrowing as a major constraint to industrial development in the region. He argued that conventional commercial lending rates between 28 and 30 percent are unsuitable for long-term productive investments. Farouk noted that builders cannot construct agro-processing factories, tannery finishing lines, or modern textile mills using overdrafts priced at such high interest rates.

Advertisement

He used the leather industry as an example, questioning why high-quality products born in Sokoto and tanned in Kano must travel to Milan to become luxury assets. The call to action for President Bola Tinubu's administration is clear: provide affordable capital and create an environment that supports sustainable, long-term industrial investment rather than short-term humanitarian responses.