Northern Nigeria Conflict Deepens Poverty and Undermines Household Resilience

A joint study released in Abuja shows how insurgency, herder‑farmer clashes and banditry are cutting consumption and piling poverty in northern households, while diversified livelihoods offer a path to resilience.

The latest assessment released on Thursday in Abuja by a coalition of research institutions and international partners has highlighted how sustained violence across the northern de‑sulphurised state of the country is exacerbating poverty levels and eroding households' capacity to navigate economic disruptions.

Titled Insecurity Livelihoods and Welfare in Northern Nigeria, the study draws on several national surveys, conflict event databases and on‑the‑ground investigations carried out by a dedicated relief partnership to map the relationship between war‑risk environments and everyday household well‑being. The report notes that violent unrest in the north‑east, north‑central and north‑west regions is driving a measurable fall in out‑of‑pocket consumption for families already operating on tight budgets, thereby deepening the cycle of chronic deprivation.

Three distinct forms of insecurity were identified, each exerting a distinct pattern of harm on households. In the north‑east, attacks associated with the insurgent groups Boko Haram and its splinter contingent ISWAP were linked to a decline of between eight and fourteen per cent in adult‑equivalent expenditure when violence had spiked within the two years preceding the national living‑standards survey.

The cumulative burden of conflict‑related debts incurred since 2009 compounded this loss by eight to thirteen per cent of consumption levels. The north‑central zone, where farmer‑herder tensions frequently erupt, showed the most acute impact: villages at the sixty‑third percentile of wealth suffered a fourteen per cent drop in spending attributed to clashes, marking the largest single welfare shock recorded in the analysis.

In the north‑west, incidents of banditry and kidnapping translated into expenditure reductions ranging from four to eleven per cent, predominantly among households classified as moderately poor. Despite these harsh realities, the paper records a strong signal of resilience emerging from diversified livelihoods. The most consistent protective factor across all conflict categories was households that blended farming with non‑farm income streams and enterprise‑based activities.

Yet only a modest thirteen per cent of household heads in the region engaged in such diversification at the time of the study, underscoring an untapped potential for poverty mitigation. The analysis also reaffirms the role of schooling in bolstering the capacity to pursue multiple sources of earning, a benefit that is noticeably weaker in families headed by women or youth - an identified group that accounts for almost thirty per cent of the population under study.

Senior voices at the webinar underscored the necessity of aligning peace‑building strategies with livelihood rehabilitation. Advocacy leaders urged formal training for traditional monarchs, community leaders and local governance bodies to embed conflict‑resolution practices within everyday socio‑economic planning. They called for the creation of supportive policy registers, a 'one system, one register, one pathway' approach that could serve as a backbone for a harmonised poverty‑response framework.

In closing, the executive director of the partnerships thanked the foreign ministry for research patronage and praised the government's commitment to implement a structured response plan focused on eliminating chronic poverty. He regarded the forthcoming evidence as a springboard for fine‑tuning the module on targeting, sequencing and graduation of poverty‑reduction interventions, particularly for the most vulnerable-women and young people-who historically have been marginalised from aid flows.

The report provides a stark illustration that as long as violent conflict persists in any corner of the northern heartland, the structural foundations that could lift families out of poverty remain fragile. By coordinating peace, support for diversified incomes and a unified welfare system, authorities may turn the tide against chronic deprivation





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Northern Nigeria Insecurity Household Welfare Diversified Livelihoods Peace Building

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