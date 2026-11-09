Northern Leaders Endorse President Tinubus Reelection Bid

Prominent Middle Belt figures including Theophilus Danjuma and Yakubu Dogara publicly back President Bola Tinubu, citing security gains and fair religious appointments in his administration.

Senior Northern political figures including Theophilus Danjuma and Yakubu Dogara have publicly thrown their support behind President Bola Tinubu s campaign for a second term in office. The endorsements came during a significant gathering in Yola, Adamawa State, where leaders emphasized the importance of continuity for national stability. These high-profile interventions signal strong backing from the Middle Belt region for the current administration.

Danjuma Praises Administration Fairness

The former Minister of Defence stated that the current presidential administration has demonstrated notable fairness in its appointment of Christian officials to key government positions. Speaking at the 20th anniversary and fundraising ceremony for the Adamawa State Government House Chapel on Saturday, Danjuma highlighted these appointments as evidence of the President inclusivity. He argued that allowing the current administration to complete its term would provide sufficient time to finalize meaningful developmental projects. The retired general urged Nigerians, particularly those residing in the Middle Belt, to rally behind the Presidents quest for re-election. He warned against the prospect of another Fulani individual assuming the presidency, suggesting it could reverse recent progress and return the country to what he described as difficult historical periods.

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Financial Support and Religious Guidance

Danjuma pledged a substantial donation of N250 million to the fundraising initiative aimed at expanding the Adamawa State Government House Chapel. He encouraged the organizers to ensure the expansion project stands the test of time and withstands future challenges. During his address, he urged the faithful to maintain a reverent fear of God in all their individual and collective endeavors. He emphasized that such spiritual discipline is essential to attracting divine guidance and blessings for the nation. This financial commitment underscores his personal investment in the religious infrastructure of the region.

Delegation Security Assessment

Yakubu Dogara, the former Speaker of the House of Representatives, led a broader delegation to the State House on Thursday to formally declare support for the President. Represented by former Chief of Army Staff Ishaya Bamaiyi at the Yola event, Dogara highlighted the delegation observations regarding security improvements. He described the gains recorded under President Tinubus leadership as remarkable and a clear justification for rallying political support. The delegation expressed readiness to strengthen the Presidents political base across their respective communities in the North-West and North-Central regions. Their visit to the State House served as a strategic move to consolidate political alliances ahead of the next election cycle.

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Key Stakeholders and Regional Impact

The delegation included influential figures such as Caleb Mutfwang, Governor of Plateau State, and Agbu Kefas, Governor of Taraba State. Chris Musa, the Minister of Defence, also joined the group, indicating strong executive branch support for the re-election bid. Nentawe Yilwatda, the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), was present, highlighting the party unity behind the President. The visit by these Middle Belt leaders reinforces the political significance of the region in national politics. Their collective endorsement aims to bolster the current administration credibility and secure continued political dominance in the upcoming electoral period.

Future Political Implications

The public endorsements from these prominent leaders signal a strategic shift in Northern political dynamics. By openly supporting President Bola Tinubu, these figures are attempting to stabilize the political narrative in the Middle Belt. The emphasis on security improvements and religious inclusivity serves as a core argument for their continued allegiance. This alignment between federal leadership and regional governors aims to prevent fragmentation within the ruling party. The financial and rhetorical support provided by Danjuma and Dogara will likely influence other political actors in the region. Their actions demonstrate a calculated effort to ensure the administration completes its four-year term with strong regional backing.