Northern Elders Forum Demands National Security Emergency Over Worsening Insecurity in Nigeria

The Northern Elders Forum has issued a stark warning that Nigeria's security crisis has reached a critical stage, calling on President Bola Tinubu to declare a national emergency. The group's statement highlights widespread violence, kidnapping, and banditry across multiple states, urging urgent constitutional measures to protect citizens and restore stability.

The Northern Elders Forum (NEF) has called on President Bola Tinubu to declare a national security emergency amid worsening insecurity across Nigeria . In a statement issued on Wednesday and signed by its spokesperson, Prof. Abubakar Jiddere, the group asserted that the nation's security situation has reached a critical stage, urging immediate and decisive action to prevent the country from descending into anarchy.

The Forum emphasized that many Nigerians now live in constant fear as communities continue to suffer attacks from criminal groups, while law-abiding citizens remain vulnerable. According to the statement, "No nation can claim progress when its citizens live in fear, its communities are under siege, and criminal elements operate with increasing boldness while millions of law-abiding citizens remain vulnerable.

" The NEF invoked Section 14(2)(b) of the Nigerian Constitution, underscoring that the protection of lives and welfare of citizens constitutes the primary duty of government. They posed a stark question: if safeguarding lives and property is the foremost responsibility of the state, why are citizens increasingly forced to defend themselves against kidnappers, terrorists, bandits, violent extremists, and organized criminal gangs?

While Nigeria has historically faced security challenges-including civil unrest, militancy, armed robbery, and insurgency-the Forum contended that the current wave of insecurity is unprecedented in both scale and geographic spread. Attacks, kidnappings, and violent crimes have become commonplace across numerous states, including Zamfara, Katsina, Kaduna, Niger, Plateau, Benue, Kogi, Kwara, Borno, Oyo, Edo, Enugu, and Imo.

The statement detailed that from the forests of Zamfara and Katsina to the highways of Kaduna and Niger, and from communities in Plateau and Benue to parts of Kogi, Kwara, Borno, Oyo, Edo, Enugu, Imo, and beyond, violence has become a recurring feature of daily life. Communities are attacked, citizens abducted, farmers displaced from their lands, travelers ambushed on major highways, and businesses forced to operate under conditions of uncertainty and fear.

The group expressed particular alarm over the rise of kidnapping-for-ransom, describing it as a growing criminal enterprise fueled by weak enforcement, porous borders, illegal arms proliferation, and poor intelligence coordination. What started as isolated incidents has evolved into a sophisticated criminal economy that exploits systemic vulnerabilities.

The Forum warned that the consequences of insecurity are increasingly severe: farmers are abandoning farmlands, leading to a decline in food production; rural economies are collapsing; investor confidence is waning; children are being denied access to education; families are being pushed into poverty by ransom payments and displacement; and entire communities now live under the constant threat of attack. The NEF also raised concerns about inadequate security presence in many affected areas, delayed responses to attacks, and limited prosecution of perpetrators.

Additionally, they called for investigations into illegal mining and other economic activities allegedly linked to insecurity in parts of the country. In response, the Forum urged the Federal Government to immediately declare a National Security Emergency and implement extraordinary measures to reverse the current trajectory.

Their recommendations include strengthening intelligence coordination among security agencies, sustaining operations against kidnapping and banditry networks, prosecuting sponsors and financiers of criminal groups, auditing illegal mining activities, improving protection for farming communities and schools, and ensuring greater transparency in security spending. The Forum stressed that insecurity transcends politics, ethnicity, and regional interests, framing it as a national emergency requiring urgent action.

"This is not a partisan issue. This is not a regional issue. This is not an ethnic issue. This is a national emergency," they declared.

Concluding, they argued that Nigeria cannot prosper while its citizens live in fear, and that history will judge leaders not by their promises but by the lives they protected, the communities they secured, and the nation they preserved. The statement called for immediate, non-partisan action to address the crisis before it deepens further





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Nigeria Security Emergency Northern Elders Forum Bola Tinubu Insecurity Kidnapping Banditry Terrorism National Crisis Constitution

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