Northern Christian Association Praises DSS for Arrests in Student Abduction Case

The Northern Christian Association has commended the Department of State Services for the arrest of five suspects linked to the November 2025 abduction of students and staff. The association's chairman, Rev. Joseph John Hayab, has called for sustained collaboration among security agencies, communities, and other stakeholders to achieve a peaceful and secure Nigeria.

The Northern Christian Association (NCA) has praised the Department of State Services (DSS) led by its Director General, Mr. Oluwatosin Ajayi for the arrest of five suspects allegedly linked to the November 2025 abduction of students and staff.

In a statement yesterday, the Chairman of the association, Rev. Joseph John Hayab, said people of good conscience should not only criticise the government when it fails to meet expectations but should also acknowledge positive outcomes whenever they occur. According to him, the arrest of those allegedly involved in supplying arms to criminal elements underscores the importance of sustained intelligence gathering and coordinated security operations in tackling insecurity across the country.

He said dismantling the networks that provide logistics and weapons to terrorists is critical to reducing the capacity of such groups to carry out attacks on innocent citizens and vulnerable communities. Acknowledging the sacrifices of security personnel who continue to put their lives on the line despite being frequent targets of terrorist attacks, NCA urged security agencies to ensure that investigations are thorough and that all those connected to the crime are brought to justice.

Hayab urged them not to be discouraged in their commitment to protecting the nation as he expressed confidence that sustained collaboration among security agencies, communities and other stakeholders would help advance the collective goal of a peaceful, secure and united Nigeria. The NCA chairman urged the Federal Government and security agencies to intensify efforts against terrorism and other forms of violent crime to restore public confidence and strengthen national security





TheNationNews / 🏆 6. in NG We have summarized this news so that you can read it quickly. If you are interested in the news, you can read the full text here. Read more:

Northern Christian Association Department Of State Services Student Abduction Terrorism National Security

United States Latest News, United States Headlines

Similar News:You can also read news stories similar to this one that we have collected from other news sources.

Nigerian Transmission Company Announces Blackout in Northern StatesTransmission Company of Nigeria has announced a blackout in five Northern Nigerian states due to annual maintenance on its Mando-Kumbotso 330kV Transmission Line. The outage is expected to last between 9am and 4pm on Sunday, 31st May 2026, affecting Kano, Katsina, Jigawa, Bauchi, Yobe, and parts of the Niger Republic.

Read more »

Christian group alleges religious exclusion in Nasarawa APC, warns of political falloutA socio-political organisation, Integrity Youth Alliance, has accused the All Progressives Congress, APC, in Nasarawa State of marginalising Christian

Read more »

Christian group hails Tinubu's Oyo forest guard approval, warns against delaysThe Northern Christian Youth Professionals has commended President Bola Tinubu for approving the recruitment of 1,000 Forest Guards for Oyo State,

Read more »

Lagos State Celebrates Successful 2025 Holy Land Pilgrimage for 400 Christian PilgrimsThe Lagos State Christian Pilgrims Welfare Board successfully conducted the 2025 Holy Land pilgrimage for about 400 pilgrims in two batches, with safe travels to Israel and Jordan. Commissioner Olanrewaju Layode highlighted the achievement, collaboration with Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission, and ongoing sensitization campaigns. The board also engaged in CSR initiatives and regulatory oversight of money lending and naturalization.

Read more »