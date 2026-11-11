ADC Northern Chairmen Plan Appeal and NJC Petition Against Federal High Court Ruling

Northern ADC chairmen will challenge a Federal High Court ruling on party leadership at the Court of Appeal and petition the National Judicial Council.

The Forum of 19 Northern State Chairmen of the African Democratic Congress, known as ADC, has rejected a Federal High Court judgment that removed the national leadership led by David Mark. The chairmen said they will take the ruling to the Court of Appeal and file a petition with the National Judicial Council.

The position was set out in a joint statement signed by the chairmen and released on Tuesday, following the judgment delivered on November 5 by Justice Peter Lifu in Abuja. The forum alleged serious procedural violations and disregard for an earlier decision from another judge of equal standing in the same dispute over leadership.

Also read More Trouble for ADC as Court Delays Release of Certified True Copy of Lifu’s Judgment

Why the Forum Says the Liman Judgment Must Prevail

The chairmen argued that a July 2, 2026 judgment by Justice Musa Liman of the Federal High Court, in a case involving Leke Abejide and the ADC, had already settled important questions about the party's leadership transition. They said that earlier ruling was not properly considered by Justice Lifu.

According to the forum, Justice Liman's decision upheld a 21-day notice sent to the Independent National Electoral Commission and validated resolutions taken at the National Executive Committee meeting of July 29, 2025. It also gave recognition to the handover of authority from Ralph Nwosu, the party's founder, to a National Working Committee headed by David Mark and former Osun State Governor Rauf Aregbesola.

The chairmen insisted the earlier judgment remains legally binding and should not have been contradicted by another court sitting in the same jurisdiction. They said the forum would press this point before the appellate court.

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Jurisdiction and Standing Issues Raised by Northern Chairmen

The forum questioned whether the Federal High Court had jurisdiction to interfere in the internal administration of a political party. It cited provisions of the Electoral Act 2022 and earlier Supreme Court decisions that, in its view, call for judicial caution in disputes over party internal affairs.

The chairmen also challenged the standing of Bala Gombe, the plaintiff who brought the suit that led to the removal of the Mark-led leadership. They said Gombe had previously resigned as Deputy National Chairman and had taken part in the process that dissolved the former National Executive Committee.

The forum asked why a person who allegedly participated in dissolving the previous leadership should later go to court to contest the structure that replaced it. The forum maintained that Gombe has no legal standing to contest the present arrangement.

Fair Hearing Concerns and Effects on ADC Candidates

The forum accused the Federal High Court of dismissing 27 preliminary objections, stay applications and joinder motions without giving applicants a proper chance to argue their positions.

The chairmen said the court went further than the immediate dispute by ending the national leadership structure, instructing INEC not to recognise the party's executives and cancelling candidate nominations. Among the political interests affected was the presidential ticket headed by former Vice President Atiku Abubakar.

The forum argued that candidates who were not parties to the suit should not have been affected by decisions made without hearing them. It stressed that people whose political rights were at stake should have had a chance to defend those interests before any ruling on their nominations.

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The forum said the affected candidates were never joined to the case, describing the outcome as a fundamental breach of fair hearing.

ADC Demands Release of Certified Judgment Copies

The ADC called for the immediate release of Justice Peter Lifu's judgment, accusing the Federal High Court of withholding certified true copies even though the required fees were paid.

In a statement signed by Phrank Shaibu, Director of Strategic Communication for the ADC Presidential Campaign Council, the party said counsel for the first defendant applied for a certified true copy on 6 November 2026 and paid the assessed fee. A separate application by counsel for the third defendant was also filed.

The party said Justice Lifu had declared in open court that the copies were ready, yet the applicants have not received them. It described the delay as blocking access to a ruling that bears directly on the parties' interests.

The ADC maintained that the judgment concerns the leadership of a major political party and the rights of its members. Without the certified copy, affected parties cannot know the exact orders made or respond fully through the courts, and the party urged the Federal High Court to release the judgment immediately and explain why paid applications remained unanswered.

Taken together, the chairmen's planned appeal, their petition to the National Judicial Council and the ADC's demand for certified copies set up a series of legal steps. The Court of Appeal will be asked to review the November 5 judgment, while the NJC petition will focus on the alleged procedural violations.