North-West States Fail to Prioritize Rice Sector Despite Budget Increases

A comprehensive study reveals that all seven North-West states lack dedicated rice plans, budgets, or offices, hindering the region's agricultural potential despite rising allocations.

Seven states in Nigeria's North-West region currently operate without any dedicated plan, budget line, or coordinating office specifically for the rice sector. This significant institutional gap persists even as the combined agricultural allocations for these states nearly tripled to N242.6 billion in the 2025 budgets. A new diagnostic study highlights that this lack of structural focus is holding back the country's second-largest paddy-producing region.

Institutional Gaps in Rice Governance

The report titled Rice Diagnostic Study: North-West Report concludes that the sector is hindered primarily by weak state institutions rather than a lack of land, water, or market demand. Dr Abdulateef Shittu, the director-general of the Nigeria Governors' Forum (NGF), stated in the foreword that few states have a clear home for rice within government. He noted the absence of dedicated plans, budget lines, or the necessary data to plan, target, and track investment effectively across the region.

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The study was compiled from baseline and institutional assessments in Jigawa, Kaduna, Kano, Katsina, Kebbi, Sokoto, and Zamfara. It drew on interviews with officials, farmers, millers, and financiers, alongside focus group discussions, miller mapping, site visits, and a review of budgets. The research was carried out under the States Agribusiness Investment Programme (SAIP) Rice Helpdesk, which the NGF runs with support from the Gates Foundation. The findings reveal that no state possesses a State Rice Development Plan or a rice desk with a clear mandate, dedicated staff, and its own budget.

Scattered Responsibilities and Budget Issues

Only two states have partial arrangements for rice administration, but both fall short of full institutionalization. Kano has a designated rice desk officer within its agricultural development authority, KNARDA, but lacks a standalone unit or budget. Jigawa established the Jigawa Agricultural Transformation Agency (JATA) following a Governor-led study tour to Ethiopia, and its Governor chairs a monthly technical committee on rice. However, the study describes this reform as necessary but not sufficient, noting that there is no rice desk under the agency and the state's production baseline remains unreconciled.

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In other states, responsibilities are fragmented or absent. In Zamfara, responsibility for rice is split by season, with the Directorate of Irrigation handling the dry season and Agricultural Services managing the wet season. There is no handover protocol between them, and in Sokoto, responsibility is spread informally across five bodies with no inter-agency mechanism. Because rice has no budget line in any of the states, the report says no state can trace how much it spends on the crop.

While combined agricultural allocations rose from N84.5 billion in 2021 to N242.6 billion in the 2025 budgets, the release of approved funds remains weak and erratic. In 2024, Kano spent 25 per cent of its approved agricultural allocation, Zamfara spent 23.4 per cent, and Kaduna spent 38.8 per cent. Jigawa spent 230.3 per cent of its approved figure. No state met the 10 per cent Maputo Declaration benchmark for agricultural spending in any year between 2021 and 2024.

Data Deficits and Political Interference

The lack of a single office for rice has left key data scattered across different institutions, creating significant planning challenges. In Zamfara, the Rice Farmers Association of Nigeria (RIFAN) holds a register of about 118,000 members that is not shared with the state's Agricultural Development Programme or the Ministry. Kebbi's register of roughly 260,000 members is not yet publicly shareable. In Sokoto, the last validated farmer database sits with the committee that ran the Anchor Borrowers' Programme rather than with the agency responsible for monitoring.

None of the seven states has an operational, validated, rice-specific data system. State production figures differ from the federal NAERLS survey in all seven states, ranging from a third of the survey figure to more than five times it. The report also found political interference in the distribution of farm inputs. In Zamfara, beneficiary selection for input subsidies is controlled by executive political structures rather than by technical staff, reaching fewer than 2 per cent of registered smallholder rice farmers.

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Investment Barriers and Future Policy Changes

Where no verified farmer registry exists, the report said, political discretion fills the targeting vacuum and creates room for manipulation and elite capture. Similar patterns were found in Sokoto, Kebbi, and Kaduna. The report said no state can offer investors or financing partners a single accountable contact for rice. Investment-promotion agencies in Zamfara and Kano hold no recent bankable rice feasibility studies because nobody is tasked with commissioning them. These findings come as local millers face pressure from federal trade policy. In April 2026, the Federal Government cut the import duty on finished rice from 70 per cent to 47.5 per cent, further complicating the investment landscape for local producers.